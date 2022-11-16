ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 12

CHARLOTTE - Where do things currently stand in the Atlantic Coast Conference following week 11? Check out our updated league power rankings below:

1. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 9-1, 6-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Week 11 Result: W, 36-34 at Wake Forest

It might be time to start talking about North Carolina as a late season College Football Playoff sleeper, and quarterback Drake Maye as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. Sure, Wake Forest has fallen off in recent weeks, but winning a shootout on the road against that team is not something to take lightly. Maye and Co. might not have looked as crisp in the second half, but he still led them on a last-minute game winning drive.

2. Clemson Tigers

Record: 9-1, 7-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

Week 11 Result: W, 31-16 vs. Louisville

I'll be honest, I thought Clemson was due for their first home loss in six years. Instead, the Tigers put together a mostly complete performance against Louisville. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looked confident, the running game wasn't just Will Shipley, and their front seven finally stopped giving up massive run plays. They might have let Louisville hand around for a while, but this was a great response after getting smacked by Notre Dame the week before.

3. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 7-3, 5-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

Week 11 Result: W, 38-3 at Syracuse

Clemson and North Carolina are clearly the cream of the crop, but Florida State is right there behind them in Tier 2. They have looked much sharper since over the last few weeks, and are now riding a three-game winning streak. Syracuse is on a horrid second half skid, but the Noles took advantage of it. Jordan Travis continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, running back Trey Benson has been on an absolute tear over the last three games, and the defense was a field goal away from pitching a shutout.

4. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 6-4, 3-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Week 11 Result: L, 31-16 at Clemson

Louisville came into their matchup with Clemson as one of the hottest teams in the ACC, and for the most part, fell flat. Their stellar defense let the Tigers get comfortable early, quarterback Malik Cunningham clearly looked uncomfortable before getting knocked out, and they just couldn't get the running game going. They go down swinging, so you have to give them credit there.

5. NC State Wolfpack

Record: 7-3, 3-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

Week 11 Result: L, 21-20 vs. Boston College

There's no way to spin it, this was one of the worst losses by an ACC team all season. NC State looked solid offensively in the first quarter, and then everything just fell apart. Not to mention their elite defense eventually wore down against a backup quarterback. They had won 16 consecutive games at Carter-Finley stadium, and lost as an 18-point favorite. Injuries might have decimated this team, but the Wolfpack had legitimate ACC Championship dreams once upon a time.

6. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 7-3, 4-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week 11 Result: W, 24-7 vs. Virginia Tech

I continue to be in awe of the coaching job Mike Elko has done in his first year. Duke was one of the worst teams in the Power Five last year, and now they're bowl eligible with winnable games left on the schedule. Yes, Virginia Tech is the worst team in the ACC, but Riley Leonard continued to show that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league that no one is talking about, and their defense shut the Hokies down over the final three quarters. Elko is the ACC Coach of the Yea, without question.

7. Pitt Panthers

Record: 6-4, 3-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 9

Week 11 Result: W, 37-7 at Virginia

I don't think I've ever seen a start to a game quite like Pitt had. Two pick-sixes on the first two plays from scrimmage? Talk about making a statement, on both sides of the ball honestly. Add in two offensive touchdowns, and it was 28-0 by the end of the first quarter. For as a disappointing of a season that the Panthers have had, this is the kind of game they need to start generating momentum heading into next season.

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record: 6-4, 2-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

Week 11 Result: L, 36-34 vs. North Carolina

It seems like only yesterday that Wake Forest was a couple possessions away from knocking off Clemson to be in the driver's seat for the Atlantic Division. Instead, the Demon Deacons have now lost three games in a row. Quarterback Sam Hartman finally got back on track after two bad games, but the Deacs' defense is back to hemorrhaging points and yards like it's going out of style. Doing it against UNC is one thing, doing so against Louisville and NC State is another.

9. Syracuse Orange

Record: 6-4, 3-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

Week 11 Result: L, 38-3 vs. Florida State

Man... what has happened to Syracuse over the last month? Ever since they almost knocked off Clemson, the Orange have looked close to lifeless. Quarterback Garrett Shrader seems to have lost his touch, running back Sean Tucker doesn't look anywhere close to his All-American from, and the defense has taken a huge step back. Sure, the second half of their schedule is a lot harder than the first half, but the Cuse look unrecognizable from what they once were.

10. Miami Hurricanes

Record: 5-5, 3-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 11

Week 11 Result: W, 35-14 at Georgia Tech

This was a lot closer heading into the fourth quarter than the final score indicates, but Miami does deserve credit for finishing strong. Specifically, quarterback Jacurri Brown and safety Kamren Kitchens deserve the most praise. Brown had three touchdowns in his first start, filling in for Tyler Van Dyke, while Kitchens had three interceptions. This was a good response after getting absolutely blasted by FSU at home last weekend.

11. Boston College Eagles

Record: 3-7, 2-5

Last Week's Ranking: No. 14

Week 11 Result: W, 21-20 at NC State

I have to give Boston College, Jeff Hafley and the rest of the Eagles some serious credit. With how their season has unfolded, they could have easily quit. But instead of laying down against NC State, they marched out of Raleigh with a stunning win. Their defense completely shut down the Wolfpack in the final three quarters, and backup quarterback Emmett Morehead delivered a game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left. They might not be going bowling, but they can end their season with serious momentum.

12. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 3-7, 1-6

Last Week's Ranking: No. 10

Week 11 Result: L, 37-7 vs. Pitt

Thoughts and prayers to the University of Virginia and the Charlottesville community for what happened earlier this week. Let's just hope that the program is able to heal and move forward.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Record: 4-6, 3-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 12

Week 11 Result: L, 35-14 vs. Miami

In the end, Georgia Tech just ran out of gas and athleticism. Neither Zach Pyron or Zach Gibson was particularly efficient, the run game never really got going, and the defense had no answers down the stretch. Bowl eligibility likely is not happening with North Carolina and Georgia left.

14. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 2-8, 1-6

Last Week's Ranking: No. 13

Week 11 Result: L, 24-7 at Duke

What else can I say that hasn't already been said? This defense can't stop anybody and their offense can't move the ball at all. The first year of the Brent Pry era continues to be an abject failure.

