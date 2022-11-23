ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 13

CHARLOTTE - Where do things currently stand in the Atlantic Coast Conference following week 12? Check out our updated league power rankings below:

1. Clemson Tigers

Record: 10-1, 8-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

Week 12 Result: W, 40-10 vs. Miami

There's no other way to describe this game other than a complete and thorough ass-kicking. Miami is a dumpster fire this year, sure, but holding them to just 98 yards is an incredibly impressive feat by Clemson. Not to mention that the Tigers' offense was pretty balanced, and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had over 300 yards of offense plus three total touchdowns. Clemson seems back on track after the hiccup at Notre Dame two weeks ago.

2. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 8-3, 5-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

Week 12 Result: W, 49-17 vs. Louisiana

I continue to be impressed with the coaching job Mike Norvell has done this season. Florida State was able to overcome their midseason three-game losing streak, and have some serious momentum heading into the final week. Quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Trey Benson continue to impress, as does that Seminoles defense.

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 9-2, 6-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Week 12 Result: L, 21-17 vs. Georgia Tech

North Carolina had an outside shot at the College Football Playoff and a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Drake Maye, and go out and lose to a Georgia Tech team who was close to the bottom of the ACC - on their home turf. The Tar Heels got out to a 17-0 lead, and then proceeded to do absolutely nothing for the rest of the game. Not a great look at all.

4. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 8-3, 5-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Week 12 Result: W, 25-10 vs. NC State

Talk about a gritty win for Louisville. Even without quarterback Malik Cunningham and their starting running back not at full health, they were able to, once again, rely on their defense to carry them to victory. Not to mention that Jawhar Jordan was borderline unstoppable on both offense and special teams. They continue to look like a much better team than they did in the first month.

5. Pitt Panthers

Record: 7-4, 4-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

Week 12 Result: W, 28-26 vs. Duke

Pitt might not be repeating as ACC Champions, but they have definitely bounced back from their midseason skid with their three-game winning streak, most recently holding off a Duke comeback attempt even in the face of a pair of crucial injuries. Some things still need to be shored up in the passing game, but at least the run game and defense are still well above average.

6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record: 7-4, 3-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week 12 Result: W, 45-35 vs. Syracuse

Wake Forest finally was able to stop the bleeding and snap their three-game losing streak. This was mainly because quarterback Sam Hartman finally broke out of the funk he had been in over the past few weeks, and put up a vintage Sam Hartman performance with over 300 yards and three touchdowns. The defense might be back to being suspect, but at least the offense is back to clicking.

7. NC State Wolfpack

Record: 7-4, 3-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

Week 12 Result: L, 25-10 at Louisville

At least from an offensive standpoint, it's hard to blame NC State for the loss. The Wolfpack were down to their third and fourth string quarterbacks, as well as a litany of other injuries. Defensively though, this looked like the same defense that allowed Boston College to snap their 16-gam home winning streak, expect they gave up a lot more rushing yards.

8. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 7-4, 4-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

Week 12 Result: L, 28-26 at Pitt

To think that if Duke doesn't go for the first two-point conversion, they probably at least take this game into overtime. Even with that decision, the Blue Devils just couldn't capitalize on the numerous opportunities that Pitt gave them, and wasted another great outing from quarterback Riley Leonard.

9. Syracuse Orange

Record: 6-5, 3-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 9

Week 12 Result: L, 45-35 at Wake Forest

Remember when Syracuse was 6-0 and was on the verge of knocking off Clemson in their place? That seems like so long ago. Quarterback Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker seem to have found their stride, but that defense can't stop anyone now. The vibes from their early season success are now completely gone, and there's now a chance they might not even have a winning season.

10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Record: 5-6, 4-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 13

Week 12 Result: W, 21-17 at North Carolina

With as much of a roller coaster as it has been for Georgia Tech this season, they can at least say they are responsible for the two biggest upsets in the conference this season. Using a dual quarterback approach, they were able to put up more yardage than an otherwise prolific UNC offense, and overcame a 17-0 deficit. Some major props are in order for interim head coach Brent Key.

11. Miami Hurricanes

Record: 5-6, 3-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 10

Week 12 Result: L, 40-10 at Clemson

I get that Miami's offense has been extremely bad and injury-plagued, but man. Just 98 yards for the game and eight in the first half? The only reason they scored a touchdown at all was directly because of a Clemson fumble. Not to mention the defense was gashed six ways to Sunday. Surely Mario Cristobal isn't already on the hot seat in his first season? Right? Maybe?

12. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 3-8, 1-6

Last Week's Ranking: No. 14

Week 12 Result: W, 23-22 at Liberty

I'll be honest, I did not see this coming considering the start of the Brent Pry era hasn't exactly been smooth. But I have to give Virginia Tech some credit. Running Jalen Holston had an impressive game with three touchdowns, and their defense held 8-2 Liberty to just five second half points. At least you can't accuse them of giving up down the stretch.

13. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 3-7, 1-6

Last Week's Ranking: No. 12

Week 12 Result: Game Cancelled

Our continued thoughts and prayers to the University of Virginia and the Charlottesville community for the tragedy that occurred. At least the right thing was done and their final two games were cancelled. Hopefully the program can start moving forward.

14. Boston College Eagles

Record: 3-8, 2-5

Last Week's Ranking: No. 11

Week 12 Result: L, 44-0 at Notre Dame

Just when I thinK Boston College can maybe turn things around down the stretch, they go out and get absolutely boat raced. Just 173 yards of offense and five turnovers on that side of the ball, all the while giving up 437 yards to Notre Dame? Are we sure this was the same team that upset NC State last week?

(Photo of Treshaun Ward: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter