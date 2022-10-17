ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 8

CHARLOTTE - Despite half the league being on a bye, it was an eventful week in the ACC, particularly in the Atlantic Division.

Clemson did add more distance between them and their main competitors for the division crown with a win at Florida State, but they're not out of the woods yet. With Syracuse's win over NC State, that sets up an undefeated, top-15 showdown in Death Valley next week, one which should all but wrap up the race for the Atlantic.

Over in the Coastal, North Carolina seems to be the favorite as of right now, but that division is always complete chaos, so who really knows.

Anyways, where do things currently stand in the conference following week seven? Check out our updated ACC power rankings below:

1. Clemson Tigers

Record: 7-0, 5-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Week Seven Result: W, 34-28 at Florida State

Remember when we thought Clemson's offense was the side of the ball that they had the most to worry about? Facing a good FSU defense, QB D.J. Uiagalelei had three touchdowns, RB Will Shipley had 121 yards, and the Tigers were 9-of-16 on third downs and 3-of-3 in the red zone. Defensively, Clemson left a little more to be desired, again. The Tigers allowed 460 yards, and Florida State was an onside kick away from nearly completing a furious fourth quarter rally.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record: 5-1, 1-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

If Wake didn't have to play Clemson early in the year, they might have pulled off the upset. The offense is still elite, and the defense is trending in the right direction.

3. Syracuse Orange

Record: 6-0, 3-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Week Seven Result: W, 24-9 vs. NC State

I think we can finally stop asking if Syracuse is good or not. They proved it against NC State. Sure, the Wolfpack did not have Devin Leary, but putting up 24 points against this defense is no easy feat. The QB-RB-WR/TE tandem of Garrett Shrader, Sean Tucker and Oronde Gadsden II might be one of the best offensive trios in the ACC. Plus their much improved defense set the tone from the jump.

4. NC State Wolfpack

Record: 5-2, 1-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

Week Seven Result: L, 24-9 at Syracuse

NC State can still have a really good season, but any hope of something special is now out the window. Their offense was already struggling even with QB Devin Leary in, and it came to a near-standstill against Cuse. It's only going to continue now that he's out for the year. At least they still have an elite defense, which gave them a shot against the Orange.

5. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 6-1, 3-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

Week Seven Result: W, 38-35 at Duke

Drake Maye only continues to add to his ACC Player of the Year resume. All the quarterback did was put up 450 yards of offense, score three touchdowns, and lead North Carolina on a game-winning drive against their rival on the road. The only bad news from this game is that the Tar Heels' defense, which looked to be turning a corner, took a huge step back. by giving up well over 500 yards of offense.

6. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 4-3, 2-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

Week Seven Result: L, 34-28 vs. Clemson

Seems like it was forever ago that Florida State was undefeated, and now they're on a three-game losing streak. The offense was clicking early and in the fourth quarter, but a fumble and three failed fourth down conversions proved to be too much to overcome. Not to mention that the defense did not seem to have any answer through the first three quarters. The Noles still have the talent to orchestrate a turnaround, but time is starting to run out.

7. Pitt Panthers

Record: 4-2, 1-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

Feed Izzy. That is all.

8. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 3-3, 1-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

Is there a quarterback controversy at hand in Louisville? No (I think?), but it's always fun to discuss these things.

9. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 4-3, 1-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week Seven Result: L, 38-35 vs. North Carolina

Duke very nearly pulled this one out, and quite honestly, they should have. The Blue Devils rushed for nearly 300 yards, QB Riley Leonard continued to show that he is viable quarterback in the ACC, and the defense came away two turnovers. But... the defense also gave up over 500 yards, including 380 through the air, and couldn't get the stop when needed most.

10. Miami Hurricanes

Record: 3-3, 1-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 10

Week Seven Result: W, 20-14 at Virginia Tech

Sure, Miami did win this game, but the Canes came dangerously close to dropping this game. It's one thing to go up 20-0 through the first three quarters, then allow a 14-point fourth quarter run by your opponent to threaten with a comeback win. Doing do against the worst team in the ACC is completely different. I get that Miami's injured, but it's like they took their foot off the gas after their fast start.

11. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Record: 3-3, 2-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 11

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

If the Yellow Jackets continue to win, maybe Georgia Tech should entertain removing the interim tag from Brent Key after the season.

12. Boston College Eagles

Record: 2-4, 1-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 12

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

If Boston College's offensive line could be in line for a get-right game against Wake Forest's defense, but then again the Deacs have been getting better on that side of the ball. Who knows.

13. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 2-4, 0-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 14

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

At this rate, the Commonwealth Cup is looking like it'll determine who will finish the year at the very bottom of the ACC.

14. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 2-5, 1-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 13

Week Seven Result: L, 20-14 vs. Miami

Welcome back to the cellar, Hokies. They did kick it into high gear towards the end of the game, but it was far too late at that point. Their offense couldn't move the ball in the slightest, and their defense served as a get-right game for Miami's inconsistent offense.

