ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 7

CHARLOTTE - At this point in the season, the best way to describe the Atlantic Coast Conference is "A Tale of Two Divisions"

You have the Atlantic, where Clemson already looks like the runaway favorite to win the league. But then you have teams like Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State and Syracuse, who all look like they can go toe-to-toe with most teams in college football.

Then... there's the Coastal, which very well might be the worst division in Power Five football. North Carolina has an early lead here, but that's mainly because teams like Pitt, Miami and Duke have struggled mightily lately.

As you can imagine, it was another chaotic week in the ACC. So where do things currently stand in the conference following week six? Check out our updated ACC power rankings below:

1. Clemson Tigers

Record: 6-0, 4-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Week Six Result: W, 31-3 at Boston College

I won't go as far to say that Clemson took Boston College lightly heading into this matchup, but the Tigers played relatively uninspired football in the first half to make it a close game at halftime. Then Clemson woke up and realized they're Clemson, and took it to the Eagles in the second half. QB D.J. Uiagalelei continues to look like a much improved passer after a bit of a slow start, and their defense is still suffocating. Good luck to the rest of the Atlantic.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record: 5-1, 1-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

Week Six Result: W, 45-10 vs. Army

Wake Forest looked much, much better playing Army this time around. While the Demon Deacons were a little limited through the air based on how the Black Knights were playing defense, that paved the way for their running backs to have a field day with 221 yards and four touchdowns. Plus, the defense didn't give up 56 points to Army like they did last year! After their past two games, now Wake Forest has confidence that wins won't come purely on the back of QB Sam Hartman.

3. NC State Wolfpack

Record: 5-1, 1-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

Week Six Result: W, 19-17 vs. Florida State

NC State better hope that Devin's Leary shoulder injury is not super serious. Even with him under center, the Wolfpack's offense has been largely average, and it certainly struggles to get yards against FSU. Fortunately, their defense did a phenomenal job at containing a solid Florida State offense, although the Noles haven't been as prolific over the past two weeks.

4. Syracuse Orange

Record: 5-0, 2-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

Week Six Result: Bye Week

We'll find out really quick how good Syracuse actually is when they host NC State. Of course, the Orange might not have to face Devin Leary, so who knows if that question will actually be answered.

5. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 4-2, 2-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Week Six Result: L, 19-17 at NC State

For the second week in a row, Florida State couldn't get out of their own way. They controlled the game early, taking a 17-3 lead into the half, but could not execute when play resumed. QB Jordan Travis did have a 100-yard rushing game, but coupled that with a pair of interceptions. Not to mention the 10 penalties committed by the Noles. It already seems like ages ago that FSU was once undefeated.

6. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 5-1, 2-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

Week Six Result: W, 27-24 at Miami

For the first time this year, QB Drake Maye actually looked somewhat mortal with two interceptions against Miami. Of course, that did come with 363 total yards and two passing touchdowns. North Carolina's defense is still very much suspect after giving up over 500 yards to a bad Miami offense, but they did get a stop in the fourth when they needed it most. So... progress?

7. Pitt Panthers

Record: 4-2, 1-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 9

Week Six Result: W, 45-29 vs. Virginia Tech

Two words: Israel Abanikanda. All the running back did was rush for 320 yards to break Tony Dorsett's single-game school record, as well as score six touchdowns to tie the ACC single-game record. Sure, Pitt's passing game still isn't perfect with QB Kedon Slovis' inconsistencies, and their defense gave up way too many points to a bad Virginia Tech team, but Izzy can single-handedly carry the Panthers to wins. He's that good.

8. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 4-2, 1-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

Week Six Result: L/OT, 23-20 at Georgia Tech

Just when you think that Duke had momentum back on their side following a dominating win over Virginia at home, they go out and lose to a team who just fired their head coach a couple weeks ago. The Blue Devils struggled to move the ball offensively, and allowed Georgia Tech to put up their most yards of offense against a Power Five opponent all year.

9. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 3-3, 1-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 10

Week Six Result: W, 34-17 at Virginia

With QB Malik Cunningham out, and reports that Scott Satterfield could be canned if Louisville lost this game, it only seemed like it was an inevitability that they would lose. Instead, after a poor first quarter, they were able to flip a switch with a dominating performance from the front seven and a serviceable outing from their backup QB. Maybe there is hope?

10. Miami Hurricanes

Record: 2-3, 0-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week Six Result: L, 27-24 vs. North Carolina

Miami is an absolute mess right now. QB Tyler Van Dyke might have thrown for nearly 500 yards and three scores, but the Canes could not run the ball at all. Their defense did a solid job down the stretch at containing a prolific UNC offense, but put them behind the eight ball early thanks to, you guessed it, bug plays through the air. The Mario Cristobal honeymoon is way back in the rear view mirror now.

11. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Record: 3-3, 2-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 12

Week Six Result: W/OT, 23-20 vs. Duke

I said it last week and I'll say it again, how bad of a coach was Geoff Collins? Not only dis interim head coach Brent Key pull off a stunner at Pitt, but he was able to lead Georgia Tech to a win over a much better Duke team than we have seen in recent years. Their defense has looked night and day, and they've looked much more efficient offensively. Maybe Key deserves the permanent gig.

12. Boston College Eagles

Record: 2-4, 1-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 11

Week Six Result: L, 31-3 vs. Clemson

After their performance against Louisville, I really thought Boston College's offensive line might have turned a corner. Then again, having to face Clemson's stout front seven isn't exactly conducive to much success. QB Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles RBs had no space to work with at all, and the defense had a boatload of trouble down the stretch getting stops.

13. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 2-4, 1-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week Six Result: L, 45-29 at Pitt

Well... at least the offense put up some points? QB Grant Wells seems to have found a security blanket in Kaleb Smith, but that's really all you can take away from this. Virginia Tech couldn't establish much of a run game against a Pitt front seven that is good but streaky, and the Hokies defense might as well have been Moses parting the Red Sea for Israel. Pun very much intended.

14. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 2-4, 0-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 13

Week Six Result: L, 34-17 vs. Louisville

Welcome to the cellar, Virginia. Facing a Louisville team that had just lost as a two-touchdown favorite over Boston College, with a head coach who is very much on the hot seat, the Cavaliers produced this stinker. Did I mention they were up 10-0 after the first quarter? Between UVA head coach Tony Elliott and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, the Dabo Swinney coaching tree looks like petrified wood.

(Photo via Rich Storry - USA TODAY Sports)

