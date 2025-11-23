More Chaos Shakes Up ACC Power Rankings Ahead of Final Week of Regular Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Chaos has reigned supreme in the Atlantic Coast Conference up to this point in the season, at that was once again the case this past weekend.
None was more evident than in the ACC's marquee games of the weekend. Georgia Tech just needed one more win to officially punch their ticket to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game, but Pitt had other ideas, instead pulling off the upset to keep their title hopes alive.
As a result of this, plus SMU's beatdown of Louisville, the championship scenarios range from fairly straightforward to complete and utter chaos.
There is currently a three-way tie for first place in the ACC, but two of these teams control their own destiny: SMU and Virginia. SMU heads to Cal while Virginia hosts Virginia Tech, and a win by either team would punch their respective tickets.
However, there are currently six teams that are still mathematically alive in the ACC title race. Pitt needs a win and a loss by either SMU or Virginia, while Miami, Duke and even Georgia Tech still have a shot - but need a lot more help.
So where do things currently stand in the conference with one week left in the regular season? Check out our week 14 ACC power rankings below:
1. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 9-2, 6-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 13 Result: Bye Week
2. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 8-3, 6-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 13 Result: W, 42-28 at Georgia Tech
3. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 8-3, 6-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 13 Result: W, 38-6 vs. Louisville
4. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 9-2, 6-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 13 Result: L, 42-28 vs. Pitt
5. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 9-2, 5-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 13 Result: W, 34-17 at Virginia Tech
6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 8-3, 4-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 13 Result: W, 52-14 vs. Delaware
7. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 6-5, 4-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 13 Result: W, 45-10 vs. Furman
8. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 6-5, 5-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 13 Result: W, 32-25 at North Carolina
9. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 7-4, 4-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 13 Result: L, 38-6 at SMU
10. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 6-5, 3-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 13 Result: W, 21-11 vs. Florida State
11. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 4-7, 3-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 13 Result: W, 31-10 vs. Cal
12. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 6-5, 3-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 13 Result: L, 31-10 at Stanford
13. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 5-6, 2-6 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 13 Result: L, 21-11 at NC State
14. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 3-8, 2-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 13 Result: L, 34-17 vs. Miami
15. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 4-7, 2-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 13 Result: L, 32-25 vs. Duke
16. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-10, 0-7 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 13 Result: Bye Week
17. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 3-8, 1-6 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 13 Result: L, 70-0 at Notre Dame
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky