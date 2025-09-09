NFL Power Rankings: Ravens’ Collapse Produces New No. 1 Team
Welcome to the post–Week 1 Power Rankings. The Ravens-Bills finale was wonderfully exhausting and shed some light on something I’ve been thinking a lot about lately. At home, we all freaked out when Baltimore kicked the ball back to Buffalo with minutes remaining. Why give the hottest quarterback on planet earth another chance to score and deny the second-hottest quarterback on planet earth a chance to pick up a first down when he seems to levitate three yards at a time?
Because Lamar Jackson was cramping and couldn’t really run.
It goes to show that while we assume the worst in the moment and get that satisfying twinge of superiority when we announce that a perceived mistake has been made, the reality is that it has been thought through 600,000 times by both man and machine. If anything, I left the game with more respect for John Harbaugh, who was submitted to the chorus of he-loses-these-games-a-lot! When the reality is that, he just happens to be in these games…a lot!
While that won’t necessarily help him in the cold-blooded exercise that is power rankings, it could be a benefit-of-the-doubt exercise we apply in our own lives.
Anyway, let’s get rolling….
1. Buffalo Bills (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last week’s result: beat Ravens, 41–40
This week: at New York Jets
While the NFL rarely conforms to the narratives we all conjure in our heads, how is the final home opener of that beloved old stadium housing an absolute epic not the precursor to a starlit season that ends with a curse-erasing Super Bowl? Josh Allen throwing for almost 300 yards in the fourth quarter—more than all but eight of the week’s starting quarterbacks threw through four quarters—is so incredibly hard to fathom in the modern NFL.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Last week’s result: beat Cowboys, 24–20
This week: at Kansas City
The Eagles added Tank Bigsby to the backfield after—I thought—the A.J. Dillon experience left something to be desired. While this was a kick return depth move as well, I think the Eagles understand that doubling down on exhausting the opponent via run game strangulation is the way forward. Dallas appeared surprisingly game to match strength, which means more talented defensive lines will be able to as well.
3. Baltimore Ravens (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 1
Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 41–40
This week: vs. Cleveland
I think one of the advantages of being the Ravens at this point is that losses like these tend not to linger. We have our own personal narratives about Baltimore “failing” to make a Super Bowl when the reality is that the team plays in the same conference as Patrick Mahomes—just ask the fleet of good AFC quarterbacks that never made the Super Bowl at the expense of Tom Brady. For the better part of three and a half quarters, the Ravens looked like the best team in football, and I’d expect them to continue to do so.
4. Washington Commanders (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 9
Last week’s result: beat Giants, 21–6
This week: at Green Bay
The Commanders got a little resistance from the Giants early but managed to run away with a divisional win without having to get deep into the bag for Jayden Daniels. It’s incredible to believe that, in just his second year, this kid is making a 100-QB rating passing game with 70-plus yards on the ground feel routine.
5. Green Bay Packers (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 11
Last week’s result: beat Lions, 27–13
This week: vs. Washington
Jeff Hafley was one of the league’s standout coordinators a year ago, earning himself an interview for the Jets’ head coaching job. His treatment of Micah Parsons in a short window against a very good Lions team bodes well for more of those in the future. For more on Hafley, check out my blurb on last year’s rising head coaches list. For more on Parsons, watch him make life potentially difficult for Jayden Daniels in just a matter of days.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7
Last week’s result: beat Chiefs, 27–21
This week: at Las Vegas
Here’s what I wrote about the fallout from Friday night’s win over the Chiefs. Vintage Justin Herbert is back, or at the very least, momentarily unholstered while the Omarion Hampton running game takes form. The silver lining of a Rashawn Slater injury making the Chargers less a road grating team is that Herbert will be called upon circa 2021 to conjure some magic.
7. Kansas City Chiefs (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4
Last week’s result: lost to Chargers, 27–21
This week: vs. Philadelphia
It was notable how flat the Chiefs seemed to come out on Friday. That is maybe more of a reflection of the NFL shipping one of its most valuable commodities to Brazil of all places for the season opener, but if the most valuable arm in the NFL hurling itself into a defender’s shoulder doesn’t get a team jacked up, I’m not quite sure what will. I’m not ready to call it related to the Super Bowl blowout until I see the rematch this weekend.
8. San Francisco 49ers (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6
Last week’s result: beat Seahawks, 17–13
This week: at New Orleans
Yeah, yeah, Christian McCaffrey is healthy again. But did you guys hear that Robert Saleh is back? There were about 10 of these blitzes that made my stomach turn against Seattle. Saleh’s ability to generate free runners without resorting to Cover 0 is truly a strength.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 14
Last week’s result: beat Falcons, 23–20
This week: at Houston
This will be the first of about 13 iterations of the power rankings where I’ll say Emeka Egbuka—that guy’s pretty awesome, huh? While it required a missed field goal as time expired, this is a win that has heavy late-season ramifications and propels Tampa into a Monday Night Football date with the Texans—a matchup I really like for Todd Bowles’s defense.
10. Los Angeles Rams (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 10
Last week’s result: beat Texans, 14–9
This week: at Tennessee
Beating the Texans with Matthew Stafford taking three sacks amid a back injury and none of the Rams backs having an explosive rush (10 yards or more) is a testament to the depth of this defense and the problems it can cause.
11. Minnesota Vikings (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 12
Last week’s result: beat Bears, 27–24
This week: vs. Atlanta
J.J. McCarthy had an applause-worthy comeback emotionally in this game. He rode the wave of looking completely helpless against a defense teeing off on him (and no running game) to stepping up and making a handful of ace throws in major clutch situations. He’s going to be just fine, especially now that we’ve seen the resilience factor play out on a big stage.
12. Detroit Lions (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5
Last week’s result: lost to Packers, 27–13
This week: vs. Chicago
I’m with Dan Campbell that a Week 1 loss to the Packers isn’t an emergency. This was a disaster scenario for a Lions team coming off a gutting playoff loss and losing both of its coordinators: traveling to Green Bay to face a Packers team that just traded for a generational talent at pass rusher with no idea quite how they would deploy him. While the Lions have always prided themselves on erasing such narratives, Campbell has a doctorate in the reanimation of Grit.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 17
Last week’s result: beat Jets, 34–32
This week: vs. Seattle
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been this impactful—at least in terms of throwing touchdowns—with play action in at least a decade. While a lot of coaches will likely be frustrated at hearing this—he can be resistant to change sometimes, once in an offense so play action averse that his tackles didn’t even really know how to fake a run block—it does mean we’ll get the best of the mercurial vet.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 13
Last week’s result: beat Browns, 17–16
This week: vs. Jacksonville
I thought Shemar Stewart got much better toward the end of this game and certainly possesses the right stuff to be a real bother, especially if the Bengals can get some semblance of a lead and force opponents into more obvious passing downs. I went into this game feeling like Joe Flacco was going to get teed off on, but left impressed that Stewart was finding a quicker avenue to the rusher rep after rep.
15. Denver Broncos (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 8
Last week’s result: beat Titans, 20–12
This week: at Indianapolis
I made a Bo Nix-Baker Mayfield comparison while on with friends Golic and Golic on Monday and here’s what I mean by that: I felt like Mayfield got confident after a really strong rookie season and, the following year, felt more comfortable easing back into some bad habits. Nix looked a little frantic, much like he did during the 2024 preseason before settling in. I’m not buying regression. I think this was just a matter of too much gas in the tank.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 24
Last week’s result: beat Panthers, 26–10
This week: at Cincinnati
O.K. Time to admit I was wrong, which I will do about 300 times this season. On the initial watch, I did not get the Travis Hunter Week 1 hype and I thought that manufacturing some of those touches slowed the offense down—especially a really well-designed running game. Upon further review, he’s dynamic and has defenses very curious. Even having Hunter flash hands at the line of scrimmage draws defenders away from a run and helps Travis Etienne at the second level. Liam Coen is a next-level play designer.
17. Seattle Seahawks (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 15
Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 17–13
This week: at Pittsburgh
What you might have seen: an offense stuck in the mud. What I saw: a potentially very fun offense that may have been playing one of the five best defenses in the NFL. One wrinkle that I loved was Cooper Kupp appearing in the backfield time and time again. I think a player that smart can be an incredible resource with that vantage point. I feel like Seattle will get to the point where they are a legitimately fun watch on both sides of the ball.
18. Indianapolis Colts (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 23
Last week’s result: beat Dolphins, 33–8
This week: vs. Denver
The Colts not only pivoting to Daniel Jones but giving him a little rope before the snap to get himself comfortable is a chess move that is paying dividends for Shane Steichen and his offensive staff. Jones looked as confident and comfortable as we’ve seen him. Anyone who has seen Jones in practice knows that the ball skills are there, it’s just been a rocky road with a bad offensive line creating bad habits for him.
19. Houston Texans (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Last week’s result: lost to Rams, 14–9
This week: vs. Tampa Bay
Here’s my question leftover from the weekend: was the Rams defense as good as I thought, or is the C.J. Stroud hangover just lingering a bit? My guess: a lot of teams aren’t going to show this Texans offensive line this much trouble. Look at how much work Stroud had to do on completions, nevermind the pressures that really affected his throws.
20. Chicago Bears (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 19
Last week’s result: lost to Vikings, 27–24
This week: at Detroit
First glimpses can be deceiving and there were certainly moments when Caleb Williams wasn’t looking where Ben Johnson wanted him to, but we’re seeing the familiar swaths of open space that Jared Goff enjoyed in Detroit and room for playmakers to run. We’re also seeing wrinkles, like D.J. Moore in the backfield, that are going to turn into big plays for Williams down the road. It’s nice that his pocket mobility and movement skills are now a bonus and not simply a survival mechanism.
The trick now is keeping it up for four quarters, especially when you have a first-time NFL starting QB on the ropes.
21. Las Vegas Raiders (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 20
Last week’s result: beat Patriots, 20–13
This week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
This Raiders offense is going to be so much fun to watch. Geno Smith was throwing ahead of the sticks on nearly every dropback on Sunday and Chip Kelly still managed to get Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers a heavy dose of time with the rock. It’s not going to be perfect, but teams are going to despise playing this Raiders team.
22. Arizona Cardinals (1–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 18
Last week’s result: beat Saints, 20–13
This week: vs. Carolina
There is such a difference between healthy Kyler Murray and banged-up late-season Murray. The hope is that before the rigors of 2025 get to the quarterback, the deep connection he’s established with Marvin Harrison takes hold and removes some pressure from the offense. At the very least, Murray’s fashion sense is dead on already.
23. Atlanta Falcons (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 22
Last week’s result: lost to Buccaneers, 23–20
This week: at Minnesota
If you’re Raheem Morris, losing a game to a division rival is not ideal. However, losing a game in which Kyle Pitts has been activated and Michael Penix led yet another potential game-winning drive is not the worst outcome. Kicker issues are sticky and complicated, especially for a popular franchise player, but at least the offense looks cohesive and the defense feisty despite the loss of stalwart Grady Jarrett.
24. Dallas Cowboys (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 25
Last week’s result: lost to Eagles, 24–20
This week: vs. New York Giants
I think those that are saying Dallas had a high pressure rate and played good run defense against the Eagles are missing the point. Micah Parsons could have made it better. That said, this Cowboys team is—unfortunately for those who want to see Jerry Jones cosmically punished—nowhere near a pushover. My preseason prediction of nine wins feels very much in play.
25. New York Jets (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 26
Last week’s result: lost to Steelers, 34–32
This week: vs. Buffalo
There are a lot of positives the Jets can take away from this weekend, but here’s one that rang especially true for me (someone who has covered this team as a beat reporter and has lived 10 minutes from the facility for more than a decade): When is the last time an opener has made you this excited about a young offensive coordinator? The Jets have been a haven for retreads at the position, with the last upwardly-mobile young coordinator—Mike LaFleur—run out of town by Woody Johnson. Tanner Engstrand is different and he’s cooking with Justin Fields so far.
26. New England Patriots (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 21
Last week’s result: lost to Raiders, 20–13
This week: at Miami
One thing I don’t understand about conservatism from a head coach, especially in Mike Vrabel’s position (he was down 10 with about five minutes to go near midfield and, after a false start, faced a fourth-and-10): what’s the difference? Dan Campbell, years ago, successfully reframed fourth downs as not analytical but a matter of belief. Make Drake Maye feel like he has the juice!
27. New Orleans Saints (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 30
Last week’s result: lost to Cardinals, 20–13
This week: vs. San Francisco
Kudos to Spencer Rattler, who continues to, if nothing else, absolutely throw fireworks late in games. I thought he had two of the best precision throws of opening weekend on the Saints’ final offensive possession—one to possibly set New Orleans up with goal to go and another in the end zone that should have been caught. I’m on the record as sympathetic of a kid whose life was altered by a documentary. I’m hoping he gets a new chapter with Kellen Moore.
28. Tennessee Titans (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 31
Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 20–12
This week: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Brian Callahan is over the barbecue on Monday for a less-than-ideal explanation for a non-challenge that factored in heavily to a one-possession loss in Denver. I would be more concerned about some of the dropbacks Cam Ward had that offered very little in the way of answers for the young quarterback, who had no choice but to be exceptional.
29. New York Giants (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 27
Last week’s result: lost to Commanders, 21–6
This week: at Dallas
Here’s what Brian Daboll can’t say at these testy press conferences: it would be almost illegal to throw Jaxson Dart behind this offensive line. Russell Wilson has trouble seeing the field but his pedestrian statistical performance on Sunday had a lot more to do with the fact that his protection was arguably the worst in the NFL.
30. Cleveland Browns (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 32
Last week’s result: lost to Bengals, 17–16
This week: at Baltimore
I am the chairman of the Carson Schwesinger fan club, and he was the only Browns defender who played every single snap on Sunday, not to mention the team leader in tackles. This team, while decidedly unblessed at the quarterback position, is decidedly blessed in having one great explosive linebacker in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah followed by the UCLA second-round pick.
31. Miami Dolphins (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 28
Last week’s result: lost to Colts, 33–8
This week: vs. New England
It’s never a good idea to overreact to one bad loss, especially in the Wild West that is Week 1. Miami’s defeat at the hands of the Colts was different. This team was undisciplined, listless and regressive (not to mention very, very injured). In a football town with big expectations, can fans sit patiently through an agonizing season?
32. Carolina Panthers (0–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 29
Last week’s result: lost to Jaguars, 26–10
This week: at Arizona
A disappointing debut against a Jaguars team that—I think—is much better than given credit for. However, the one thing that was working was the Bryce Young-Tet McMillan connection. This was a wide receiver we had all-over-the-board opinions on. But he’s already as the Panthers have promised: a big, dominant X whose route tree is anything but limited.