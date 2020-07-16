Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville monitoring COVID-19 cases around the ACC

samdraut

Louisville athletics monitors coronavirus numbers beyond the city of Louisville and the state of Kentucky.

With Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams located in 10 different states, the conference spans in several different regions of the eastern United States. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced last week to move to a conference-only football schedule in 2020.

Several ACC schools like Miami and Boston College are located in COVID-19 hotspots, which could become a travel risk for opposing schools if the spread continues.

Guidelines and practices for universities varies by state based on government officials and medical professionals.

Louisville began returning student athletes to campus last month and has performs weekly COVID-19 testing for players and coaches.

“We are somewhat spoiled with UofL Health, we have access to tests and we have quick turnarounds,” Tyra said. “Usually our tests are coming back within hours, whereby we have some schools in the conference in the Carolinas that have difficulty, not so much the tests, but the turnaround of the tests results.”

Tyra and the athletic department will continue to monitor the phased return to campus for student athletes

“We have had great success with our return to campus, not every school has,” Tyra said. “It is a worry when large student bodies get back to close quarters on a campus.”

Tyra doesn’t foresee football season kicking off on time if confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise. He said the plans for the 2020 football season are being developed with the thought of more stable conditions.

Beyond football, Louisville’s travel to conference competitors’ campuses becomes more difficult with budgetary restrictions for plane flights.

“It’s difficult for us in our location, we aren’t exactly driving distance in this conference to many of these schools,” Tyra said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell named to 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The junior from Miami, FL is the fifth wide receiver in program history to be named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.

Matthew McGavic

Rodjay Burns' position change leads to production

Burns moves from cornerback to outside linebacker, working to become more vocal in final year

samdraut

Louisville Recruits React to SI All-American Watch List Selections

Thirteen of Louisville's twenty Class of 2021 verbal commitments were named to the inaugural SI All-American Watch List. Here's what some of them had to say about the honor:

Matthew McGavic

Vince Tyra believes Louisville has a "tight window" to start football on time

While the necessary steps and precautions are being taken to ensure that the 2020 football season will begin as scheduled, Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra thinks it will be a close call.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Athletics receives contribution from The Galt House Hotel

UofL athletics plans to uses funds for expansion and renovation of Planet Fitness Kueber Center

samdraut

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins named to 2020 Doak Walker Watch List

The redshirt sophomore from Titusville, FL is the seventh running back in program history to be named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: Predicting the Final Five

Louisville Football only has five more spots remaining in the Class of 2021, so we did our best to predict who will fill them.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele

The junior wide receiver earns his second 2020 Preseason All-American honors.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American Tracking Trends in the College Football Recruiting Class of 2021

John Garcia and Jim Mora break downtrends in the college football recruiting class of 2021 as SI All-American candidates are unveiled.

SI Staff

SI All-American watch list: 13 Louisville Cardinals commits and 5 UofL targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

Matthew McGavic