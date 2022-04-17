'23 Legacy Recruit Kahlil Ali Has 'Great' Visit to Louisville

The New Jersey product has family ties to both current and former Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last few months, Louisville football has seen a tremendous uptick out on the recruiting trail. The program already has commitments from several top-500 prospects, are in the mix for many others, and have hosted dozens of recruits on campus.

The latest high caliber prospect to take a visit was Kahlil Ali, who made it to Louisville's campus this past weekend. He had plenty of good things to say about the Cardinals.

"The visit went great, I loved it," Ali told Louisville Report. “It totally upgraded and changed since the last time I was in there, and that was 2017. I saw the facility, the campus and the dorms of where the players stay."

The Class of 2023 Pennsauken (N.J.) HS safety also landed an offer from the program during his visit, and it's not hard to understand why. He’s ranked as high as the No. 245 player in the nation according to ESPN, and comes in at No. 372 in the 247Sports Composite.

It's also not hard to see why the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety would have interest in Louisville either, considering the family ties he has to the program. Current Cardinal Josh Minkins is his cousin, Minkins' father Josh Sr., who played for Louisville in the early 2000's, is Ali's uncle.

Outside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato and secondary coach/co-defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff, who have been Ali's primary recruiters, have been using that family connection to Louisville to their advantage when recruiting him. Like with other prospects they have hosted, life after football has also been a big talking point.

"My relationship with the staff has gotten tight since they recruited me, and it got tighter over the two day visit," Ali said. "We talk about life after football, how the recruiting process is/goes, and just different connections of people we both know!"

Since he first took over the program in 2019, Scott Satterfield has put an emphasis on cultivating a family-like environment between the coaching staff and the players. This is something that has really stood out to Ali over the course of his recruitment.

"My favorite aspect about them is the coaching staff there, and the guys Coach Satterfield has around him," he said. "He has great people around him, and really the coaches and the people there make a difference."

Of course, Louisville is not the only school in hot pursuit of him. Outside of the Cardinals, Boston College, Cincinnati, Pitt and West Virginia are other schools that Ali says are recruiting him extremely hard. That being said, Louisville appears to be the leader in the clubhouse at this time.

"I would say Louisville is right at the top with all those schools," he said.

The New Jersey product had a solid junior season, playing on both sides of the ball. Ali had three interceptions - including one for a touchdown - and four pass deflections on defense, as well as 497 rushing and receiving yards for seven touchdowns. He also has a punt returned for a touchdown.

Louisville currently sports a nine-man Class of 2023, headlined by top-150 prospects Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Aaron Williams and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson.

(Photo of Kahlil Ali via Spartan Nation)

