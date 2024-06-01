Louisville Report

ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville for 2024

Thanks to Athlon Sports, we have some idea about what other coaches in the ACC honestly, and anonymously, think about the Cardinals heading into the 2024 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Everyone who's even remotely familiar with any aspect of sport is probably well aware of the term "coach speak". Its unofficial definition is "the jargon or pep talks given by sports coaches", and it can be heard at almost every interview and press conference regarding practice, game day and anywhere in between.

Very rarely do coaches freely speak their mind in the public eye, as they usually only divulge their true stances on the opposition among their inner circles or anonymously.

Well that's exactly what the folks over at Athlon Sports did, as they asked the coaching staffs at all 17 ACC programs their true opinions of their conference foes in 2024 under the guise of anonymity.

When it came to discussing Louisville, there was a consistent theme amongst the coaches polled. After the Cardinals went 10-4 in year one under head coach Jeff Brohm, they've gained a lot of respect around the league. Like many fans and local media, they agree that they "don't get enough national attention," and that the defense is something to watch out for.

“Watch out for these guys; they were ahead of schedule last season and sneaked up on a lot of teams in our league"

"The offense is good, but it’s not that level [Jeff ] Brohm normally operates at. The quarterback play has been good and solid but never really great, so they brought in [Texas Tech transfer Tyler] Shough to take over the job."

"The defense really carried them at parts of last season. They’re stronger than you think and play really physical."

"They don’t get enough national attention. Brohm’s back home, he knows that state and can recruit better talent to that place than Purdue. They can be just as good this year, especially if the offense opens up more.”

Louisville is set to begin their 2024 season when they host Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.

