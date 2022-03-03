Louisville Football Gearing Up for Another Huge Recruiting Weekend

The Cardinals are once again in line to host a sizable amount of prospects this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roughly a month ago, the Louisville football held one of the biggest recruiting weekends in the history of the program. They hosted several dozen prospects, many of whom were among the best in the nation, which then resulted in a string of commitments to wrap up the 2022 class and jump start the 2023 cycle.

Now, the Cardinals are doing it again.

Starting on Friday, Mar. 4, Louisville will again be hosting a few dozen prospects this weekend, with Louisville Report confirming a total of 35 prospects that will be in town. Like the last group, they will tour the campus and football facilities, and will also attend Saturday's men's basketball regular season finale vs. Virginia.

Two Louisville commits will be participating in the weekend's activities: Westfield (Ind.) HS defensive end Popeye Williams and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson.

The program is hosting a handful of top tier talent this weekend, as ten of the visitors are ranked inside the 247Sports Composite Top 400. This includes Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS wide receiver DeAndre Moore and Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive tackle Madden Sanker, who are both top 100 prospects.

This will be a return visit to Louisville for many of the prospects, including Moore, Clarkson and St. John Bosco teammate wide receiver Jahlil McClain, New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess, Lovejoy (Tex.) HS wide receiver Kyle Parker and several others.

While most of the prospects will be visiting Louisville in an unofficial capacity, two will be taking their official visits: Jacksonville State transfer safety Nicario Harper and Middle Tennessee State transfer cornerback Quincy Riley

Below is the confirmed list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend:

Zach Aamland

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-6, 290

High School: Princeton (N.J.) Hun School

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Rayquan Adkins

Position: Cornerback/Outside Linebacker

Frame: 5-10.5, 155

High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Giovani Adopte

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10.5, 181

High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Darius Beauvior

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-1, 185

High School: Naples (Fla) Community School of Naples

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Luke Burgess

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-6.5, 274

High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8900 (365th)

Jordan Church

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-4, 325

High School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0, 195

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9446 (127th)

Jeremiah Cobb

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-11, 180

High School: Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9018 (297th)

Tristan Cook

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-5, 300

High School: Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Eric Denham

Position: Running Back

Frame: 6-0, 205

High School: San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Michael Dipasquale

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-10, 176

High School: Wake Forest (N.C.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jamari Ford

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-6, 164

High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

William Fowles

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-2, 195

High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9036 (288th)

Myles Graham

Position: Safety/Linebacker

Frame: 6-1, 200

High School: Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Nicario Harper

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-1, 205

Note: Transfer (Jacksonville State)

Jamari Johnson

Position: Tight End

Frame: 6-4, 235

High School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS)

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8617 (603rd)

Jaylen Johnson

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-10, 190

High School: Baxley (Ga.) Appling County

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Isaac Keene

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-3, 277

High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jahlil McClain

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 180

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9004 (304th)

Caleb McCreary

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0, 180

High School: Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Chris McCullers

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-4, 285

High School: Purcellville (Va.) Woodgrove

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

DeAndre Moore

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-0, 185

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9766 (52nd)

Kyle Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 175

High School: Lovejoy (Tex.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Raymond Pulido

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-6, 358

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8416 (748th)

Quincy Riley

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-0, 181

Note: Transfer (Middle Tennessee State)

Madden Sanker

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-4, 305

High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9604 (83rd)

Weston Sharpe

Position: Long Snapper

Frame: 6-1, 225

High School: Shallotte (N.C.) West Brunswick

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Ranod Smith

Position: Athlete

Frame: 5-9, 155

High School: Fort Myers (Fla.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

George Stubbs, Jr.

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-1, 235

High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jeremiah Telander

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-2, 215

High School: Gainesville (Ga.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8527 (660th)

Sam Vaulton

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-3, 210

Junior College: Los Angeles (Calif.) Santa Monica

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jamarion Wilcox

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-10, 195

High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Aaron Williams

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-2, 185

High School: Corona (Calif.) Centennial

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9442 (132nd)

Marquese Williams

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-10, 180

High School: Harrisburg (Penn.) Bishop McDevitt

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9070 (267th)

Popeye Williams

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-3, 230

High School: Westfield (Ind.) HS

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9292 (176th)

(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter