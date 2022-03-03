Skip to main content

Louisville Football Gearing Up for Another Huge Recruiting Weekend

The Cardinals are once again in line to host a sizable amount of prospects this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roughly a month ago, the Louisville football held one of the biggest recruiting weekends in the history of the program. They hosted several dozen prospects, many of whom were among the best in the nation, which then resulted in a string of commitments to wrap up the 2022 class and jump start the 2023 cycle.

Now, the Cardinals are doing it again.

Starting on Friday, Mar. 4, Louisville will again be hosting a few dozen prospects this weekend, with Louisville Report confirming a total of 35 prospects that will be in town. Like the last group, they will tour the campus and football facilities, and will also attend Saturday's men's basketball regular season finale vs. Virginia.

Two Louisville commits will be participating in the weekend's activities: Westfield (Ind.) HS defensive end Popeye Williams and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson.

The program is hosting a handful of top tier talent this weekend, as ten of the visitors are ranked inside the 247Sports Composite Top 400. This includes Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS wide receiver DeAndre Moore and Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive tackle Madden Sanker, who are both top 100 prospects.

This will be a return visit to Louisville for many of the prospects, including Moore, Clarkson and St. John Bosco teammate wide receiver Jahlil McClain, New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess, Lovejoy (Tex.) HS wide receiver Kyle Parker and several others.

While most of the prospects will be visiting Louisville in an unofficial capacity, two will be taking their official visits: Jacksonville State transfer safety Nicario Harper and Middle Tennessee State transfer cornerback Quincy Riley

Below is the confirmed list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend:

Zach Aamland

Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-6, 290
High School: Princeton (N.J.) Hun School
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Rayquan Adkins

Position: Cornerback/Outside Linebacker
Frame: 5-10.5, 155
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Giovani Adopte

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10.5, 181
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Darius Beauvior

Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-1, 185
High School: Naples (Fla) Community School of Naples
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Luke Burgess

Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-6.5, 274
High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8900 (365th)

Jordan Church

Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-4, 325
High School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 195
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9446 (127th)

Jeremiah Cobb

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-11, 180
High School: Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9018 (297th)

Tristan Cook

Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-5, 300
High School: Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Eric Denham

Position: Running Back
Frame: 6-0, 205
High School: San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Michael Dipasquale

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 176
High School: Wake Forest (N.C.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jamari Ford

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-6, 164
High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

William Fowles

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-2, 195
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9036 (288th)

Myles Graham

Position: Safety/Linebacker
Frame: 6-1, 200
High School: Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Nicario Harper

Position: Safety
Frame: 6-1, 205
Note: Transfer (Jacksonville State)

Jamari Johnson

Position: Tight End
Frame: 6-4, 235
High School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS)
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8617 (603rd)

Jaylen Johnson

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 190
High School: Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Isaac Keene

Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-3, 277
High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jahlil McClain

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 180
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9004 (304th)

Caleb McCreary

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 180
High School: Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Chris McCullers

Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-4, 285
High School: Purcellville (Va.) Woodgrove
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

DeAndre Moore

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-0, 185
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9766 (52nd)

Kyle Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 175
High School: Lovejoy (Tex.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Raymond Pulido

Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-6, 358
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8416 (748th)

Quincy Riley

Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-0, 181
Note: Transfer (Middle Tennessee State)

Madden Sanker

Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-4, 305
High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9604 (83rd)

Weston Sharpe

Position: Long Snapper
Frame: 6-1, 225
High School: Shallotte (N.C.) West Brunswick
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Ranod Smith

Position: Athlete
Frame: 5-9, 155
High School: Fort Myers (Fla.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

George Stubbs, Jr.

Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-1, 235
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jeremiah Telander

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-2, 215
High School: Gainesville (Ga.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8527 (660th)

Sam Vaulton

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-3, 210
Junior College: Los Angeles (Calif.) Santa Monica 
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jamarion Wilcox

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 195
High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Aaron Williams

Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-2, 185
High School: Corona (Calif.) Centennial
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9442 (132nd)

Marquese Williams

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 180
High School: Harrisburg (Penn.) Bishop McDevitt
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9070 (267th)

Popeye Williams

Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-3, 230
High School: Westfield (Ind.) HS
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9292 (176th)

(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)

