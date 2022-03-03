Louisville Football Gearing Up for Another Huge Recruiting Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roughly a month ago, the Louisville football held one of the biggest recruiting weekends in the history of the program. They hosted several dozen prospects, many of whom were among the best in the nation, which then resulted in a string of commitments to wrap up the 2022 class and jump start the 2023 cycle.
Now, the Cardinals are doing it again.
Starting on Friday, Mar. 4, Louisville will again be hosting a few dozen prospects this weekend, with Louisville Report confirming a total of 35 prospects that will be in town. Like the last group, they will tour the campus and football facilities, and will also attend Saturday's men's basketball regular season finale vs. Virginia.
Two Louisville commits will be participating in the weekend's activities: Westfield (Ind.) HS defensive end Popeye Williams and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson.
The program is hosting a handful of top tier talent this weekend, as ten of the visitors are ranked inside the 247Sports Composite Top 400. This includes Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS wide receiver DeAndre Moore and Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive tackle Madden Sanker, who are both top 100 prospects.
This will be a return visit to Louisville for many of the prospects, including Moore, Clarkson and St. John Bosco teammate wide receiver Jahlil McClain, New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess, Lovejoy (Tex.) HS wide receiver Kyle Parker and several others.
While most of the prospects will be visiting Louisville in an unofficial capacity, two will be taking their official visits: Jacksonville State transfer safety Nicario Harper and Middle Tennessee State transfer cornerback Quincy Riley
Below is the confirmed list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend:
Zach Aamland
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-6, 290
High School: Princeton (N.J.) Hun School
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Rayquan Adkins
Position: Cornerback/Outside Linebacker
Frame: 5-10.5, 155
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Giovani Adopte
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10.5, 181
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Darius Beauvior
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-1, 185
High School: Naples (Fla) Community School of Naples
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Luke Burgess
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-6.5, 274
High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8900 (365th)
Jordan Church
Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-4, 325
High School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Pierce Clarkson
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 195
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9446 (127th)
Jeremiah Cobb
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-11, 180
High School: Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9018 (297th)
Tristan Cook
Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-5, 300
High School: Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Eric Denham
Position: Running Back
Frame: 6-0, 205
High School: San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Michael Dipasquale
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 176
High School: Wake Forest (N.C.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Jamari Ford
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-6, 164
High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
William Fowles
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-2, 195
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9036 (288th)
Myles Graham
Position: Safety/Linebacker
Frame: 6-1, 200
High School: Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Nicario Harper
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-1, 205
Note: Transfer (Jacksonville State)
Jamari Johnson
Position: Tight End
Frame: 6-4, 235
High School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS)
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8617 (603rd)
Jaylen Johnson
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 190
High School: Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Isaac Keene
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-3, 277
High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Jahlil McClain
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 180
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9004 (304th)
Caleb McCreary
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 180
High School: Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Chris McCullers
Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-4, 285
High School: Purcellville (Va.) Woodgrove
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
DeAndre Moore
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-0, 185
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9766 (52nd)
Kyle Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 175
High School: Lovejoy (Tex.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Raymond Pulido
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-6, 358
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8416 (748th)
Quincy Riley
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-0, 181
Note: Transfer (Middle Tennessee State)
Madden Sanker
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-4, 305
High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9604 (83rd)
Weston Sharpe
Position: Long Snapper
Frame: 6-1, 225
High School: Shallotte (N.C.) West Brunswick
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Ranod Smith
Position: Athlete
Frame: 5-9, 155
High School: Fort Myers (Fla.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
George Stubbs, Jr.
Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-1, 235
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Jeremiah Telander
Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-2, 215
High School: Gainesville (Ga.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8527 (660th)
Sam Vaulton
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-3, 210
Junior College: Los Angeles (Calif.) Santa Monica
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Jamarion Wilcox
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 195
High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Aaron Williams
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-2, 185
High School: Corona (Calif.) Centennial
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9442 (132nd)
Marquese Williams
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 180
High School: Harrisburg (Penn.) Bishop McDevitt
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9070 (267th)
Popeye Williams
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-3, 230
High School: Westfield (Ind.) HS
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9292 (176th)
(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)
