    December 20, 2021
    Louisville Makes Top Six for Class of 2023 DE Antonio Camon

    The edge rusher from the Sunshine State has listed the Cardinals among his favorites.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting cycle in the rear view mirror, the Louisville football program is starting to fixate the bulk of their attention to the class of 2023, and it's starting to pay early dividends.

    Antonio Camon, a defensive end out of Tampa (Fla.) Tech, announced his top six schools Monday with the Cardinals squarely in the mix. Iowa State, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Rutgers round out the list; and he also holds offers from Maryland, South Carolina, Boston College, West Virginia and others.

    The 6-foot-2, 230-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 36 edge rusher in the class, the No. 85 player in the talent-rich state of Florida, and No. 521 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

    As a junior, Camon had a very productive year for Tampa Bay Tech. Playing in all 15 games, he logged 78 total tackles (38 solo), an astounding 28 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries and nine sacks, two blocked field goals and a forced fumble. He lead his squad to a 14-1 record, with the lone loss coming against St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 7A State Championship game.

    Louisville currently has no verbal commits for the class of 2023. The Cardinals recently signed 17 players in the class of 2022 on the first day of the early signing period last week.

    (Photo of Antonio Camon via HUDL)

