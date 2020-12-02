Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2022 RB Antonio Martin

(Photo of Antonio Martin: Twitter)

FAIRBURN, Ga. - The Early Signing Period for the 2021 recruiting class might be two weeks away, but the University of Louisville football program is still generating plenty of momentum out on the recruiting trail among the class after it.

Class of 2022 running back Antonio Martin used his 17th birthday on Wednesday to announce his top eight schools, with the Cardinals making the cut.

A fair share of college football's blue bloods are in the mix for the Langston Hughes (Ga.) product; as Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech are also in the running.

A 5-foot-11 & 195-pound prospect hailing from Fairburn, Ga., Martin is a considered a consensus top 25 running back in the class and top 250 prospect in the nation according to various recruiting services.

As a sophomore for Langston Hughes, Martin rushed for 1,535 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. This season, he has rushed for 515 yards and 7 touchdowns across five games to average 6.5 per carry.

Louisville currently does not have a commitment from the Class of 2022.

Antonio Martin's Midseason Junior Year Highlights:

