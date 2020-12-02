SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2022 RB Antonio Martin

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Antonio Martin: Twitter)

FAIRBURN, Ga. - The Early Signing Period for the 2021 recruiting class might be two weeks away, but the University of Louisville football program is still generating plenty of momentum out on the recruiting trail among the class after it.

Class of 2022 running back Antonio Martin used his 17th birthday on Wednesday to announce his top eight schools, with the Cardinals making the cut.

A fair share of college football's blue bloods are in the mix for the Langston Hughes (Ga.) product; as Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech are also in the running.

Related: ACC Moves Louisville vs. Wake Forest Up One Week

A 5-foot-11 & 195-pound prospect hailing from Fairburn, Ga., Martin is a considered a consensus top 25 running back in the class and top 250 prospect in the nation according to various recruiting services.

As a sophomore for Langston Hughes, Martin rushed for 1,535 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. This season, he has rushed for 515 yards and 7 touchdowns across five games to average 6.5 per carry.

Louisville currently does not have a commitment from the Class of 2022.

Antonio Martin's Midseason Junior Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tipoff Times & TV Designations Set For Louisville Men’s Basketball’s ACC Games

The Cardinals now know their full schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Commits Roosevelt Wheeler & Bobby Pettiford Named to SI All-American's SI99

Louisville men's basketball commits Roosevelt Wheeler and Bobby Pettiford have been named to SI All-American's SI99 - which ranks the top 99 prospects in the Class of 2021.

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 12

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Routs Western Kentucky Behind Defense, Long Ball

The Cardinals' win streak over the Hilltoppers extends to nine consecutive games.

MatthewMcGavic

What Head Coach Chris Mack Said After 75-54 Win vs. Western Kentucky

Everything that Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack said after the Cardinals' 75-54 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

MatthewMcGavic

Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 75, Western Kentucky 54

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky.

MatthewMcGavic

ACC Moves Louisville vs. Wake Forest Up One Week

The Cardinals' regular season finale with the Demon Deacons has been altered for a third time.

MatthewMcGavic

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Cardinals kick off the month of December by hosting the in-state Hilltoppers.

MatthewMcGavic

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

The Cardinals kick off the month of December by hosting the in-state Hilltoppers.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Men's Basketball's December Tipoff Times & TV Designations Set

The Cardinals now know the tipoff times & television designations for all their games through the remainder of the calendar year.

MatthewMcGavic