ACC Moves Louisville vs. Wake Forest Up One Week

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Josh Johnson, Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The University of Louisville football program finds their schedule in flux yet again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with other scheduling adjustments across the league, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that Louisville will now be hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, December 12, one week earlier than was previously scheduled.

This is the third time in three weeks that the matchup between the Cardinals and Demon Deacons has been moved. Last month due to COVID-19 issues at Miami, the conference announced that it would be moved up from Dec. 5 to Nov. 28. Then, in part, because of issues with COVID-19 at Wake Forest, it was then moved to Dec. 19.

As a result of the latest move, Louisville's newly created third bye week will now last a single week and not two as previously scheduled. Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup will announced on Sunday, Dec. 6.

With the game being hosted at Cardinal Stadium as well as the regular season finale, Louisville will honor their 18 seniors prior to the game.

The ACC also made updates to their testing procedures. Each team will be required to have a PCR test administered on Thursday with a result prior to the visiting team traveling to the game locale. 

