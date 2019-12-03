Atwell named Pro Football Focus All-American

Tutu Atwell continues to receive accolades for his stellar sophomore season. The sophomore receiver was named to the Pro Football Focus First Team All-American Dec. 3.

Atwell, a 5-foot-9 native of Miami, was also named to the first team All-ACC team. He led Louisville with 61 receptions and 1,129 yards, the seventh-most receiving yards in a single-season in program history.

He tied a school record with 12 touchdowns. Atwell scored a touchdown in each of Louisville's last five games. He is the first receiver for Louisville since Harry Douglas in 2007 to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

He led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in receiving yards and touchdowns, finishing with six 100-yard receiving yards.

Atwell had his best game against Western Kentucky (WKU) Sept. 14 in Louisville's 38-21 victory. He had five receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

With dynamic speed and shiftiness, Atwell led the country with five receptions of 60 yards or more. He had four receptions of 70 yards or more, two catches of 80 yards or more and a 90-yard touchdown reception against Syracuse. The 90-yard catch was the fourth longest completion in program history.

He averaged 18.5 yards per catch, ranking 29th nationally.

Atwell is the Cardinals' first first-team All-American since Lamar Jackson in 2016.

Louisville averaged 32.7 points and 442.1 yards of offense this season. The Cardinals averaged 227.7 passing yards and finished the year 7-5, becoming bowl eligible against NC State Nov. 16.

Louisville placed second in the Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record.