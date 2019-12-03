Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Atwell named Pro Football Focus All-American

samdraut

Tutu Atwell continues to receive accolades for his stellar sophomore season. The sophomore receiver was named to the Pro Football Focus First Team All-American Dec. 3.

Atwell, a 5-foot-9 native of Miami, was also named to the first team All-ACC team. He led Louisville with 61 receptions and 1,129 yards, the seventh-most receiving yards in a single-season in program history.

He tied a school record with 12 touchdowns. Atwell scored a touchdown in each of Louisville's last five games. He is the first receiver for Louisville since Harry Douglas in 2007 to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

He led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in receiving yards and touchdowns, finishing with six 100-yard receiving yards.

Atwell had his best game against Western Kentucky (WKU) Sept. 14 in Louisville's 38-21 victory. He had five receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

With dynamic speed and shiftiness, Atwell led the country with five receptions of 60 yards or more. He had four receptions of 70 yards or more, two catches of 80 yards or more and a 90-yard touchdown reception against Syracuse. The 90-yard catch was the fourth longest completion in program history.

He averaged 18.5 yards per catch, ranking 29th nationally. 

Atwell is the Cardinals' first first-team All-American since Lamar Jackson in 2016. 

Louisville averaged 32.7 points and 442.1 yards of offense this season. The Cardinals averaged 227.7 passing yards and finished the year 7-5, becoming bowl eligible against NC State Nov. 16.

Louisville placed second in the Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four players earn All-ACC accolades

samdraut
0

Atwell, Becton, Hall and Hawkins honored by conference

Evans named National Player of the Week

samdraut
0

Junior guard earns Paradise Jam MVP

Becton wins Jacobs Blocking Trophy

samdraut
0

Junior left tackle first winner in program history

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky

samdraut
0

Cardinals play in-state rival in final game of the regular season

Bowl game represents new season

samdraut
0

Cardinals await bowl game after loss to Kentucky

Satterfield: One game doesn't define a season

samdraut
0

Cardinals blown out by rival in regular season finale

Louisville upsets top-ranked Oregon

samdraut
0

Cardinals knockoff number-one team for second time in program history

Bowden runs over Cardinals

samdraut
0

Kentucky quarterback rushes for 284 yards and four touchdowns

Offense plagued by penalties and fatigue

samdraut
0

Cardinals limited to 318 yards of offense in rivalry loss

Run defense struggles in rivalry

samdraut
0

Cardinals allow 517 rushing yards to Kentucky