Tutu Atwell describes Micale Cunningham as humble.

The receiver and quarterback had breakout years in 2019, but the modest mindset remains.

“He [Cunningham] is humble, I am humble as well,” Atwell said. “Our whole team is humble, we just want to play football.”

Atwell led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in receiving yards and touchdown catches while Cunningham passed for 2,065 yards, 22 touchdowns and set a school record for passing efficiency.

After being listed as the backup quarterback in Louisville’s first two games last season, Cunningham established himself as the starting quarterback following the season-ending injury to Jawon Pass.

Atwell said the elevated responsibility changed Cunningham as a leader.

“He was laid back because he didn’t have the starting position, he was trying to work his way up,” Atwell said. “When he got that starting position and he saw what he could do, his leadership got better. He started speaking out and everybody followed.”

Cunningham continued to improve as the season went along.

He threw for four touchdowns in Louisville’s victory over NC State that sealed bowl eligibility. A week later, Cunningham tossed for five touchdowns in a win over Syracuse.

Cunningham was named Most Valuable Player in the Music City Bowl as Louisville defeated Mississippi State.

Atwell said Cunningham proved that he could play quarterback last season.

“Most people thought he was just a running quarterback,” Atwell said. “He proved last year he could throw it as well.”

Atwell believes Cunningham has improved his mechanics as he continues to develop as a leader.