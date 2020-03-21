Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For 2020 By ESPN

Matthew McGavic

Following his breakout sophomore season, University of Louisville wide receiver Chatarius "Tutu" Atwell has landed at No. 8 on the list of Top 10 returning wide receivers for the 2020 college football season, according to ESPN. The list was compiled using a combination grades from Pro Football Focus, as well as PFF's wins above average metric.

"Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing in at just over 150 pounds, Louisville's Atwell is one of college football's most underrated receivers. He's an absolute speedster who can ruin defenses after the catch. He was used extensively in the screen game, where he recorded the highest PFF receiving grade at 93.8 (the only receiver above 90.0) and an impressive 16.3 yards after the catch per reception. Most of those were jet motion plays, and on those specifically, Atwell averaged 13.2 yards per "reception" (if you even want to call it that, but still very impressive, regardless). Not all of his production has come on these types of plays, though -- he can still separate downfield at a very high level. Atwell had 21 targets coming 10 or more yards downfield in which he was deemed open (more than a couple of steps of separation) -- among the 20 most in college football."

Hauling in an ACC best 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns, Atwell was one half of a 1,000 yard receiver/rusher duo with running back Javian Hawkins also rushing for 1,525 yards. Hawkins was also named a sleeper pick by ESPN for the top 10 running backs in 2020.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roster Outlook for 2020-21 Season of Louisville Men's Basketball

Here's a glimpse into the future, projecting how next season's Louisville men's basketball squad could look.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 21st

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 21st.

Matthew McGavic

Best and Worst Moments during Louisville men's basketball 2019-20 season

Cardinals ranked 14th in final AP Poll after 24 wins in 2019-20

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 20th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 20th.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named an AP Third-Team All-American

UofL forward Jordan Nwora has been named a 2019-20 Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Matthew McGavic

3 Star Defensive End Victoine Brown Commits To Louisville

Louisville lands their second commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle in defensive end Victoine Brown.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named 13th Best Player of 2019-20 College Basketball Season by SI

Jordan Nwora lands at No. 13 on Sports Illustrated's Top 50 College Basketball players of the 2019-2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Even Through Unprecedented Circumstances, Dan McDonnell Still Leading Louisville Baseball

College baseball might have ended after just one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dan McDonnell is still leading Louisville Baseball with the same professionalism he always has.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans selected as AP second team All-American

Junior averaged 18 points and 4.2 assists

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 19th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 19th.

Matthew McGavic