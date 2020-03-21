Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For 2020 By ESPN

Following his breakout sophomore season, University of Louisville wide receiver Chatarius "Tutu" Atwell has landed at No. 8 on the list of Top 10 returning wide receivers for the 2020 college football season, according to ESPN. The list was compiled using a combination grades from Pro Football Focus, as well as PFF's wins above average metric.

"Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing in at just over 150 pounds, Louisville's Atwell is one of college football's most underrated receivers. He's an absolute speedster who can ruin defenses after the catch. He was used extensively in the screen game, where he recorded the highest PFF receiving grade at 93.8 (the only receiver above 90.0) and an impressive 16.3 yards after the catch per reception. Most of those were jet motion plays, and on those specifically, Atwell averaged 13.2 yards per "reception" (if you even want to call it that, but still very impressive, regardless). Not all of his production has come on these types of plays, though -- he can still separate downfield at a very high level. Atwell had 21 targets coming 10 or more yards downfield in which he was deemed open (more than a couple of steps of separation) -- among the 20 most in college football."

Hauling in an ACC best 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns, Atwell was one half of a 1,000 yard receiver/rusher duo with running back Javian Hawkins also rushing for 1,525 yards. Hawkins was also named a sleeper pick by ESPN for the top 10 running backs in 2020.

