Watch: Chris Barclay, Louisville RBs Talk Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Preparation for year two of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program is in full swing.
The Cardinals kicked off their second fall camp under Brohm last week, with four practices already under their belts. The start of the 2024 season is fast approaching, with kickoff against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium just 26 days away.
"it's been good competition," running backs coach Chris Barlcay said. "I think guys are pushing each other. We have a lot of different body types in the room, and some guys are showing some leadership skills in Maurice Turner and Don Chaney, some of my more experienced guys. It's been good to see them helping out the young guys. We're just growing every day."
While Louisville does lose two running backs to the NFL Draft, they do still have production and potential in the room. Maurice Turner is in line to take over as the starter, Miami transfer Donald Chaney adds veteran experience, while young guys like Keyjuan Brown, Isaac Brown and Duke Watson add depth.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Monday, Barclay, Turner and Chaney took time to meet with the media. Below are the videos from their press conference:
Running Backs Coach Chris Barclay
Running Backs Maurice Turner and Donald Chaney Jr.
