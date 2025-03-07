Watch: Chris Barclay, Louisville RBs Talk Start of Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball is progressing right along for the Louisville football program. The Cardinals are already one week into their over month-long set of spring practices, which are set to conclude with the annual spring game on Friday, Apr. 11.
While there are a handful of question marks at certain position on the team, one are where there are none is at running back. The Cardinals averaged 185.2 rushing yards per game last season, and had one of the best one-two punches in the nation at running back in true freshman duo Isaac Brown and Duke Watson.
With Louisville taking their first steps towards preparation for the 2025 season, they are looking to build off of that incredibly hot season running the ball.
"To have some experience back in two really, really talented guys like that, it's impressive," running backs coach Chris Barclay said. "Just to see the growth from them, who came a year ago- even him talking, he's getting better. He's coming out of the shell. He definitely is expressing more confidence, playing with more confidence. Duke is the same, even though this is his first spring. It's been impressive."
Following Thursday's practice, Barclay, Brown and Watson took time to meet with the media. They discussed the start of spring practice, the breakout season for Brown and Watson last season, how the room as a whole has progressed, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Running Backs Coach Chris Barclay
Running Backs Isaac Brown and Chris Barclay
