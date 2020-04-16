Louisville Report
Anonymous NFL Scout criticizes Mekhi Becton "because he loves to cook and eat" more than Football

Matthew McGavic

We are just one week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is sure to hear his name called early when the first round begins on Apr. 23 at 8:00pm EST. One of the top prospects in the draft, he has several potential suitors in the top half of the first round.

However one anonymous NFL scout seems to not be sold on him, and for the silliest of reasons.

According to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, he was told the following by said anonymous scout about Becton, and why he didn't have him ranked as highly as other offensive tackle prospects:

“Know why I have him fifth (on my vote)? Because he loves to cook and eat more than he loves frigging football"

Yes, you read that correctly. An offensive lineman was criticized because he loves to eat too much.

If he was talking about a skill position player such as wide receiver or cornerback, this argument might make *some* sense. But not for a player whose position group is the the biggest on the football field.

Even worse, he seemed to invalidate his own comment by later comparing him to current Las Vegas Raider Trent Brown. For those who are unaware, Brown is a one time Pro-Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and has started 55 games over 5 seasons.

Another anonymous scout even completely negated these "concerns", saying that “He’s not one of those overweight, lazy guys. He can move and he competes. He’s what everybody’s looking for.”

Fortunately, Becton himself didn't take it personally and even had some fun with the comments.

