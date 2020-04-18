Louisville Report
Report: Mekhi Becton has drug test from NFL Combine flagged

Matthew McGavic

Former Louisville offensive tackle and projected first round NFL Draft pick Mekhi Becton was one of multiple players to have drug tests flagged from the 2020 NFL Combine back in March, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

According to the new CBA ratified on last month, he will now enter Stage 1 of the Substances of Abuse Intervention Program, where he will remain for the next 60 days. During this time, he will be referred by NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer to a treatment team, evaluated, and later determined whether he would "benefit from clinical intervention and/or treatment."

Teams were notified of the flagged drug test, however there does not seem to be much cause for concern. He never failed a drug test while at Louisville, and if he has no further flagged drug tests while in Stage 1, he will "assume the same status as Players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program" according to the new CBA.

Following a 2019 campaign that earned him First Team All-ACC honors and a 2020 NFL Combine where he ran a 5.1 40-yard dash despite his six-foot-seven & 364 pound frame, Becton is widely regarded as one of, if not the, top offensive lineman prospect in the draft. In the latest NFL Mock Draft released by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, he is projected to be selected by the New York Jets with the No. 11 overall pick.

