Report: OT Mekhi Becton Out 4-6 Weeks Following Knee Surgery

The current member of the New York Jets avoided major injury, but will be sidelined for at least a month.

NEW YORK - Former Louisville offensive tackle and current member of the New York Jets, Mekhi Becton, might have dodged a major injury in Sunday's game at Carolina, but he will still be sidelined at least month.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the second-year player is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery to "clean up damaged cartilage". NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that he had suffered a knee cap dislocation and MCL sprain.

With 1:25 left in the third quarter of the Jets' week one game at the Panthers, Becton got his right leg rolled over on by a teammate and Carolina defender. He had to be helped off the field by the training staff, and eventually carted off to the locker room.

The 6-foot-7, 364-pound left tackle entered the season coming off of a promising rookie campaign. He played in 14 games during the 2020 season, and was ranked as the No. 31 overall tackle by Pro Football Focus.

The Highland Springs, Va. native started all 33 games in which he played during his time at Louisville. He helped establish a resurgent Cardinals offense in 2019, was named First Team All-ACC as junior, and named the recipient of the 2019 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He was selected by the Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

(Photo of Mekhi Becton: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

