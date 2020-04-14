2020 NFL Draft: Over/Under Draft Position for Mekhi Becton

Former University of Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is projected to be an early first round in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, set to begin on Thursday, April 23rd at 8:00pm on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network

How high is he projected? Bovada's current NFL Draft sports book currently has the over/under on his draft position set at 8.5, with the over (9th or later) currently the betting favorite at -155. The under (8th or earlier) has odds listed at +115.

Based on this purely from a gambling perspective, would you take the over or under? Sports Illustrated's gambling experts Bill Enright & Frankie Taddeo and Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic discuss the bet itself as well as where they think Becton will land in the draft.

Based on how most NFL scouts and team representatives seem to favor Alabama's Jedrick Wills & Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, I would most likely take the over on this bet. I say this because the top three teams with a need at the offensive tackle position are the Giants at No. 4, the Cardinals at No. 8 and the Browns at No. 10. It would make sense to see Wills & Wirfs taken off the board first, making way for Becton to be selected with the 10th overall pick.

But I'm not confident in the bet at all. I could easily see the Giants selecting Becton with the No. 4 pick based on his abilities in the run blocking game alone. New York would benefit greatly from getting a top-tier run blocker to compliment Saquon Barkley, and Becton's main criticism in his pass protection can be easily corrected at the next level.

