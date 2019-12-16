Louisville Maven
Louisville's Mekhi Becton will enter NFL, sit out bowl game

Mekhi Becton has played his final game for Louisville football. The junior announced on Twitter Dec. 16 that he will pursue a career professionally in the NFL Draft and sit out of the Music City Bowl against Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-8, 370 pound left tackle was award the 2019 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, an honor given to the best offensive lineman in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as voted by coaches, last week. 

"I'd like to acknowledge my parents, my high school coaches, the previous staff for paving the way for me to get to the University of Louisville, I'd like to thank the current staff an amazing year, and helping me become one of the top offensive linemen in the ACC," Becton said in the tweet. "This year has been a fun season, and one of the best years I've had while playing the game I love. I also want to thank Card Nation for all the love you guys have given me over these past three years. You have seen me grow into the man I have become."

Becton started 33 games during his career at Louisville. He was selected as a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated Dec. 12. He had over 60 knockdowns and graded out better than 80 percent in eight games this season.

Becton thanked offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford for changing his life and taking him under his wing.

"Through his coaching, he has molded me and mentored me into the player I am today," Becton said. "I also want to thank Coach [Scott] Satterfield for completely changing our program around and accepting our team with open arms."

