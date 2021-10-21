Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for BC Bulletin's A.J. Black

Ahead of Louisville's matchup with Boston College, Louisville Report sat down with A.J. Black of Sports Illustrated's BC Bulletin to find out more about the Eagles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a much-needed bye week, Louisville (3-3, 1-2 ACC), will be looking to get back in the right direction after consecutive heartbreaking losses, and is back at home in Cardinal Stadium to host Boston College (4-2, 0-2 ACC). Kickoff against the Eagles is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with BC Bulletin's A.J. Black to find out more about Eagles:

1. How has Boston College’s offense faired since they were forced to go with Dennis Grosel at quarterback?

Grosel has been inconsistent all season, which is kind of par for the course for a backup quarterback. He has made some great throws, specifically against Mizzou, but also has been marred by mistakes including a horrific game against NC State and a costly turnover against Clemson. At this point it feels like the Eagles are still trying to figure out how to get the offense running effectively with the new quarterback, while tailoring it to his skill set.

2. Who is currently more of a threat on offense? Wide receiver Zay Flowers, or running back Patrick Garwo?

If you were to ask who the most dangerous player is, I would say Zay Flowers. But right now, the answer is definitely Pat Garwo. Grosel has struggled to get Zay Flowers the ball consistently, and this has limited the damage he can do. Getting Flowers the ball is something BC is going to really try to do, but it has certainly been a challenge. While Garwo has become the anchor of the offense, ripping off explosive plays and running the ball physically and with good speed.

3. BC has one of the better statistical defenses in the ACC, but at dead last in sacks and TFLs in the conference. How are they able to be so successful on that side of the ball despite not getting a lot of pressure in the backfield?

Jeff Hafley's bread and butter is defensive schematics. I think he knows he doesn't have the horses ready to be an aggressive pass rushing team, so he is doing the next best thing. Disguising defenses, and doing everything he can to confuse offenses. It worked really well against Clemson, and for the first two quarters against NC State. It will be a storyline worth watching on how BC does against a mobile QB.

4. Are the Eagles better or worse than their record indicates? Their four wins aren’t against stellar competition, but they nearly pulled off the upset a giant Clemson, and were one bad quarter away from beating NC State.

I think they are right where they are. They are a team at this point with a small window for error, and when they make catastrophic mistakes against Clemson (dropped snap) and NC State (muffed punt) they are going to lose. They need to figure out how to get the offense going, which I think will happen, but for now 4-2 seems right.

5. Boston College will win Saturday if they do what? Who do you like to win?



BC needs to be efficient on offense. Grosel has shown at times that he can get the ball down the field, but it has been inconsistent, and he (and his teammates) have left points off the board. If BC can figure out how to get Zay Flowers the ball, and try to keep the defense honest they can win. I like BC in this one, because I think their offense will figure things out against a Louisville team that has struggled to get off the field.

(Photo of Dez Fitzpatrick: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)

