Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for The Lexington Herald-Leader's Cam Drummond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024 college football season is finally here. Louisville will make their long-awaited return to L&N Stadium this Saturday, taking on in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky to kick off year three of the Jeff Brohm era.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with Cam Drummond of the Lexington Herald-Leader to find out more about the Colonels.
1. On the heels of making an appearance in the FCS Playoffs, how hectic of an offseason has it been for EKU given the current nature of college football?
Last year was actually the second time in the past three seasons that sixth-year head coach Walt Wells has guided Eastern Kentucky to the FCS playoffs.
There’s been continuity in place throughout Wells’ tenure in Richmond — EKU has had the same offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator for each of Wells’ six seasons at the school — but the Colonels will have a ton of new players stepping up in key roles for the 2025 season.
That’s led by transfer quarterback redshirt junior Myles Burkett (1,845 passing yards last year at FCS school Albany) and an offensive line that’s replacing four starters.
Two of EKU’s top four tacklers from last season are gone on defense, and the Colonels are also replacing the top kicker in program history.
Wells has frequently described his 2025 team as talented, but inexperienced.
EKU’s returnees also still have a chip on their shoulders following last year’s playoff loss at Villanova, which came amid some controversial refereeing calls.
2. Based on what you have seen from them in the past and from the team as a whole over the offseason, what would you say is this squad’s identity?
A lot of that remains to be seen because of the caliber of players that EKU is replacing.
The Colonels had two running backs last season that tallied more than 660 rushing yards each, and Eastern averaged more than 180 yards rushing per game last season. So, Saturday's debut of a nearly brand-new offensive line could have some growing pains that stunt offensive progress in week one.
EKU took a big leap in the right direction last year defensively, as the Colonels allowed less than 24 points per game for the first time since 2019. But there’s turnover on that side of the ball as well, with EKU replacing elite players at cornerback and linebacker. In particular, it will be telling to see how EKU replaces linebacker Maddox Marcellus, who had a team-high 97 tackles and two interceptions last season before transferring up to Virginia.
3. What does Albany transfer QB Myles Burkett bring to the table?
The most obvious thing Burkett brings to Eastern is experience. Burkett, a pro-style quarterback, spent his first two college seasons as a backup at Wisconsin, before hitting the portal for the first time and finding success last season at Albany.
He averaged a little more than 200 yards passing per game with the Great Danes in 2024, but Burkett did toss for 306 yards in an early-season loss at West Virginia.
Originally a three-star recruit, Burkett comports himself like a true team leader and seems to have meshed well with EKU's coaches and his teammates since arriving last December. Burkett is one of nine player-voted team captains for EKU.
Burkett is also walking into a situation with proven talent at wide receiver, led by top returnee sophomore Marcus Calwise Jr.
4. Who are the top players on both sides of the ball that fans should watch out for?
The aforementioned Calwise lit up the gridiron last season as a true freshman from Youngstown, Ohio. Calwise led EKU in 2024 in catches (42), receiving yards (526) and receiving touchdowns (5).
On defense, redshirt senior defensive back Jaheim Ward is EKU’s top corner and was named a preseason All-American. Junior linebacker Braden Sullivan leads Eastern's returnees with 92 tackles, which is 26 tackles more than any other returner on that side of the ball.
Also, watch out for redshirt sophomore punter Jacob Baker. He’s a Kentucky native (Corbin) and one of the leading candidates for FCS Punter of the Year. He’ll also likely be getting plenty of work on Saturday.
5. If Eastern Kentucky is to keep it close with Louisville, or even threaten to pull off the FCS-over-FBS upset, what is the one thing they must do?
EKU last pulled off an FCS-over-FBS upset in 2022, when the Colonels won a memorable seven-overtime shootout at Bowling Green. Since then, it’s been tough sledding for the Colonels when they’ve faced FBS foes.
Ensuing losses during the last two seasons at Cincinnati, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Western Kentucky have come by an average of 36 points.
If things are to remain close between the Cards and Colonels, you’d figure that Burkett has early success in the passing game and junior Brayden Latham (662 rushing yards last year) hits an early explosive or two behind EKU’s new offensive line.
Redshirt senior Jalen Montgomery is also a player to watch in the return game for EKU: He received preseason all-conference honors as a return specialist earlier this summer after averaging nearly 24 yards per kick return and 15 yards per punt return last season.
Eastern would also likely have to force at least a few turnovers from new Louisville quarterback Miller Moss and find an answer for stopping Isaac Brown on the ground.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Matt Bush - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky