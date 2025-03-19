Louisville Football Class of 2026 Commitments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With two recruiting cycles in the books for the Louisville football program under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals are now heading into their first true full high school recruiting cycle with the Class of 2026.
This post will be updated when Louisville lands a commitment, and class ranks will be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Class Rankings (Updated Mar. 10, 2024)
- 247Sports Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 9th nationally
- Rivals Class Rank: 3rd in the ACC, 13th nationally
- On3 Class Rank: 7th in the ACC, 35th nationally
Committed Recruits (10):
Max Merz
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds
School: Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands
Top Offers: Kent State, Marshall, Toledo, Troy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8417 (994th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: September 5, 2024
Brady Ballart
Position: Inside Linebacker/Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 213 pounds
School: Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn
Top Offers: Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Oh.), Toledo
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8544 (910th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: September 8, 2024
Jon Adams
Position: Edge Rusher
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Chiefland (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: FIU, Tulane
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8367 (1,028th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: November 27, 2024
Sam Dawson
Position: Defensive Line
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 275 pounds
School: Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham
Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8517 (930th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: January 16, 2025
Emoni Smith
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Galloway (Oh.) Westland
Top Offers: Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue, USF, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8363 (721st)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: January 18, 2025
Briggs Cherry
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School
Top Offers: App State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Pitt, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8767 (571st)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: January 28, 2025
Karsten Busch
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 223 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8807 (512th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: Mar. 7, 2025
Jaydin Broadnax
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton
Top Offers: Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9026 (319th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: Mar. 7, 2025
Joel Ervin
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 310 pounds
School: Fort Myers (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8693 (707th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: Mar. 8, 2025
Marlon Harbin
Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back/Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Miami (Oh.), Toledo, UT Martin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8693 (709th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: Mar. 10, 2025
Evan Hampton
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 208 pounds
School: Owensboro (Ky.) HS
Top Offers: Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9008 (333rd)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: Mar. 17, 2025
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
