Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for All Syracuse’s Mike McAllister

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another long offseason is in the books, and the Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) are set to kick off the season under the lights, traveling to upstate New York to square off with the Syracuse Orange (0-0, 0-0 ACC). Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with All Syracuse's Mike McAllister to find out more about Orange:

1. How has the passing game improved since last season? What sort of progressions has Garrett Shrader made as a passer?

That is the million dollar question isn't it? The answer throughout the season will dictate how Syracuse's season goes. That said, we have seen some encouraging signs in training camp. Shrader appears to be more accurate in short and intermediate throws. He seems to be more comfortable and confident in his reads. The offense appears to be looking to utilize the tight end more, something that has been absent over the last two to three years. Will that translate to games? It remains to be seen.

2. Sean Tucker is obviously one of the best running backs in FBS, if not the best. How has he improved his game?

It is hard to say someone is better than arguably the best season in program history, especially when that program has had some of the all-time greats at running back. That said, Tucker has looked every bit the part of a future pro. He looks stronger and faster than last season, but most notably has worked hard at becoming more of a weapon as a receiver. Do not be surprised if you see Syracuse get the ball in his hands in more creative ways than last season.

3. Syracuse's defense was much better last season than they got credit for. Are they expected to continue that success in 2022, particularly in the secondary?

Absolutely. There is a lot of confidence in defensive coordinator Tony White and his 3-3-5 scheme. Combine that with essentially the entire back eight back from a year ago, along with key transfer additions in Alijah Clark, Bralyn Oliver and Isaiah Johnson. The secondary is deep and talented with perhaps the best corner duo in the ACC. The biggest question on the defense is the defense line. Syracuse lost all three starters from last year's team. The replacements are largely inexperienced. Still, expectations are quite high with that secondary and a talented linebacking group led by All ACC performer Mikel Jones.

4. Who would you consider to be the X-factor on both sides of the ball?

Offensively, I think it's Oronde Gadsden. Syracuse has him on the depth chart as a tight end, but he can also play receiver. I think he has the potential to be a really dynamic weapon in the passing game. If he is, that will really help the ground attack with Tucker and Shrader. Defensively, I'm looking at Terry Lockett. His ability to be a quality ACC level defensive tackle will make such a huge difference for the defense. The back end of the defense is really good. The line is the big question mark. If Lockett can blossom this season, it makes the defense that much better.

5. What sort of pressure is Dino Babers facing this season? Is he on the hot seat?

I actually don't think the seat is as hot as most on the outside perceive. The reason being that Syracuse is still on the hook for a lot of guaranteed money in Babers contract if he is fired after this season. Syracuse does not like to pay for things like that, so I could foresee Syracuse retaining Babers even without a bowl berth. If Syracuse does get to a bowl game, then he is definitely back. I think Syracuse will be a good football team this year, but the schedule is brutal. A local sports talk show host Brent Axe has said something to the effect of this is a seven or eight win team with a four or five win schedule. That is the biggest issue facing the Orange this season. We will have to see how it plays out, but I personally expect Babers back next season.

(Photo of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

