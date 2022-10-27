Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Deacons Daily's Essex Thayer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With momentum finally on their side and a win streak on the line, the Louisville football program continues their three-game home stand this weekend with No. 10 Wake Forest coming to town.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with Essex Thayer of Sports Illustrated's Deacons Daily to find out more about the Demon Deacons:

1. Wake Forest had preseason aspirations of getting back to the ACC Championship, but the loss to Clemson has certainly made that goal difficult to attain now. What’s the overall mood of the fanbase and vibe around the program up to this point in the season?

One mustn’t forget that Wake Forest is in the top 10 of the AP Poll for just the second time in program history, the first being last season. Deacs fans have grown accustomed to consistent bowl seasons, but this level of success is still new.

With that in mind, Winston-Salem is buzzing for the Deacs. The support from the student body and the town is at an all-time high; Wake Forest has had several sell-outs this season. As for the team, they are still intensely focused on winning games. It’s a severely small chance, but the team is still preparing and playing like they can return to the ACC Championship, and even if they can’t, they are working for a top 10 ranking and their first Orange Bowl since the 2006-07 season. Wake Forest still has a lot left to play for.

2. Quarterback Sam Hartman is having an even more efficient season as a passer than he did last year when he threw for over 4,000 yards and had nearly 40 passing touchdowns. What’s the biggest difference in his game between this season and last?

Minimizing mistakes. Hartman’s interception against Boston College on Saturday — which came on a tipped pass — was just his third of the season. Overall, he’s done a really good job of making the right passes and knowing when to pull the ball down and run, or take a sack. He’s avoiding the really risky balls. When he does take a shot, Hartman is hitting his targets accurately with more frequency. He’s throwing some spectacular, NFL caliber balls. It also doesn’t hurt to have an incredible wide receiver core that can win the 50-50s.

3. Guys like wide receiver A.T. Perry and running back Justice Ellison are well known offensive weapons in the ACC, but who would you say is the X-Factor on this prolific offense?

Jahmal Banks. In his first season as a starter, Banks has flourished, nabbing 27 passes for 385 yards and 7 touchdowns, the most in the ACC. Banks is especially dangerous in the red zone, where he effectively uses his 6’4”, 208-pound frame to create space and contort his body back to the ball. He’s been a revelation for what was already a strong wide receiver room, and has become a favorite target of Hartman.

4. The defense has taken a huge step forward over what it was last year, especially in the last few games. How has new DC Brad Lambert’s scheme elevated this side of the ball?

Wake Forest has improved in all facets of their defense. The coverage has gotten better, but some mistakes are still made with missed tackles, assignments and allowing the ball to get over the top. The biggest difference is the pass rush, which has been extraordinary. The team has 17 sacks, which sits right around the middle of the league, but they’ve posted 49 tackles for loss and 32 quarterback hurries. They know how to upset a team behind the line of scrimmage. Much of this has to do with their depth on the front four. Wake Forest can run nine different players on the line, allowing each group to be fresh when in the game. Kobie Turner, who isn’t even listed as a starter, but plays just as many snaps (251), is currently graded as the best defensive lineman in the nation by Pro Football Focus.

5. If Louisville were to pull off the upset, what would they have to accomplish or take advantage of?

On offense, the Cardinals would need Malik Cunningham to have a great game on the ground and through the air. He needs to be able to shake it up and keep the Deacs pass rush off balance. Wake tends to struggle with a mobile quarterback, but if Cunningham can’t hit his throws, then the defense will stack the box to stop him. Hitting the long ball on the corners, who sometimes struggle in that facet of the game, would be a big bonus.

Defensively, Louisville has to force Sam Hartman to make mistakes. Whether that’s disguising looks and fooling him into a bad decision, or bringing heavy rush to force a pass, getting Hartman off balance is critical. The Cardinals would also have to find a way to neutralize Wake Forest’s wide receivers. They can throw the ball to six different guys who are all effective in their own ways. It’s a tall task, but causing some turnovers and holding the Deacs to under 30 could allow the home team to secure a big upset.

