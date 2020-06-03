Robbie Bell hasn't "missed a beat" with home workouts

Robbie Bell had a feeling he wouldn’t be returning to the University of Louisville campus after spring break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he started to stock his weight room at his home in Georgia.

After Louisville football completed half of its spring practices, players were sent home as campus closed in March. Bell, a fifth-year senior, didn’t wait idly as things got worse, adding weights to his weight room while taking on a building project to enhance the workouts.

“My dad and I actually built an Olympic platform with wood 4 by 8s,” Bell said. “I actually had a very good lifting set up at my garage at home. I have been doing the same workouts that I would have been doing if I was up here at the stadium. I feel like I haven’t missed a beat.”

The offensive lineman was able to do typical strength training exercises, which include power cleans, dead lifts, squats and bench press.

Bell doesn’t think he was exposed to COVID-19 while with his family in Georgia. He wore a mask when he left the house and stayed around his family.

Bell was one of 30 football players to return to campus last week in Louisville’s first phase of bringing student-athletes back for voluntary athletic activities.

In 2019, Bell started all 13 games at right guard. He has 26 career starts heading into his final season.