Bengals Cut Former UofL OL John Miller

The Cincinnati Bengals have released former University of Louisville offensive guard John Miller, the team announced Wednesday.

In his lone year last season with Cincinnati, Miller started 13 games at right guard but earned just a 58.6 grade according to the folks over at Pro Football Focus.

Signing a three-year, $16.5 million contact with the Bengals prior to the 2019 season, the move could also be regarded as a salary dump. On top of that, since the cut was made before the start of the league's new year at 4:00pm EST, Cincinnati could also save $2.6 million in cap savings.

Miller made 46 career starts at left guard for Louisville and was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention as a senior. He was drafted with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent the first four years of his career in Buffalo before joining the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent.

