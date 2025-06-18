Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Benjamin Corhei
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has added more beef to their offensive front, as Class of 2026 prospect Benjamin Corhei has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Benjamin Corhei
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 299 pounds
School: Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes
Top Offers: Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8659 (949th)
Benjamin Corhei's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: As you can probably tell by his measurables, Corhei already has a lot of weight packed onto his frame. Additionally, he could add even more if he can shed some fat and add more muscle. Not only that, but he has great height and a good wingspan for an offensive lineman.
Athleticism: It comes as no surprise that Corhei's high end strength plays out very well on the football field no matter where he lines up. On top of that, he has some above average footwork that makes him a little more agile/mobile than you would expect.
Instincts: Corhei uses the strength that he possesses to his advantage more often than not. For starter's, he got a violent and overwhelming initial strike that regularly either significantly disrupts a defender's timing and approach, or erases them from the play altogether. That's also coupled with some decent counters that Corhei goes to whenever that aforementioned first strike doesn't immediately knock the defender off his base. Add some good driving power in his legs, and Corhei is a formidable asset when it comes to run blocking, as he can both set the edge and bulldoze a hole open. While he's not asked to pull across the line or make down field blocks super often, Corhei has also shown that he can hold his own in this area.
Polish: Corhei might be one of the most position versatile offensive linemen in the 2026 class. Not only has he lined up at tackle, he's taken significant snaps at guard and center as well. The one area that he needs to work on is consistently maintaining good pad level. While he is overall an overwhelming force, there are times where he himself gets stood up, and other instances where he needlessly dives. With his footwork, while he does a good job moving his feet in run blocking, it can be a bit hit-or-miss in pass protection.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is solid pickup for Louisville. Corhei is position versatile, and is a certified bulldozer at the point of attack. He has some things to clean up and his exact role in college is TBD, but he could be a rotational guy by his second season.
(Photo of Benjamin Corhei via University of Louisville Athletics)
