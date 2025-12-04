Louisville '26 OL Commit Krew Moledor Flips to Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another one of the Louisville football program's Class of 2026 commits is instead opting to play somewhere else instead of sign with the Cardinals.

Gainesville (Ga.) HS offensive lineman Krew Moledor announced Thursday, the second day of the early signing period, that he has flipped his verbal pledge and signed with Georgia Tech.

Moledor had previously been committed to Louisville since June 11. He held offers from Navy, Southern Miss, Troy, Western Kentucky and others.

He's the second 2026 prospect to flip from the Cardinals during the early signing period, joining Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin defensive lineman, who flipped to Purdue. Moledor is now the 11th prospect overall in the 2026 cycle to decommit from Louisville.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 84 interior offensive lineman in the cycle, according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite has Moledor as the No. 2,096th prospect in the Class of 2026.

Louisville is back down to a 19-man recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, although they were able to sign every one of those 19 on the first day of the signing period. On the first day of the early signing period, they flipped and signed offensive lineman Benjamin Corhei away from USF.

