Cole Bentley, C.J. Avery, Bryan Brown Preview Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Behind a career performance from Malik Cunningham, Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) wrapped up conference play in style, delivering a beatdown of Duke in their final road game of the regular season.

Next up, the Cardinals will be returning home for their annual rivalry game against Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC). Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, center Cole Bentley, inside linebacker C.J. Avery and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Duke, previewed the upcoming game vs. Kentucky, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the video for Brown:

Center Cole Bentley

(On his emotions coming into the Kentucky game)

For me, this is my last one. Really, my last one at Cardinal Stadium. A lot of lasts for me, I guess. So it's a lot of emotion coming into it. A lot of football has been played, and it's all kind of wrapping up at this point. It's kind of it's kind of crazy to think about. I feel like I'm still like a sophomore or something. It's just crazy to think that it's all here now.



(On his impression of the Kentucky defensive front)

I think they've played some good teams. Like their Georgia game, we watched that, and they played with a lot of energy there. They were firing off the ball, playing hard. We can't overlook them. We know they're gonna play with that same intensity they did that game versus us. We got to come into it with our minds right, and prepare the right way.



(On his friendship with Kentucky offensive guard and high school teammate Austin Dotson)

We talk all the time. We hang out when we go back home. I played tight end and he was tackle, and we would always switch, because at Belfry (W. Va.), you always switch the sides of the ball. I would always follow where he would go, so we were always combo-ing together, blocking together, always working together. Now it's always cool being on the same field. It's not at the same time, but I'm always wanting him to do good, but UK to do bad. It's always funny when we play him. It's just a funny feeling, you know?



(On balancing getting fired up and energized, with being focused and locked in during a rivalry game)

For me personally, anytime I've been out of my head for game, or just tried to get too excited for a game, I play bad or I don't play like myself. I try to treat it like a normal game. Maybe on like, Tuesday or Wednesday, I might start getting ready for the game mentally, earlier than I would for maybe a normal Saturday game. You get locked in a little bit more, a little bit more focused, a little bit more film study. As for physically going and playing the game, you try to play just level headed like you always do.

Inside Linebacker C.J. Avery

(On his emotions coming into the Kentucky game)

It'll be everything, man. Just trying to get that payback for 2019. That was the last time we got a chance to play. Just ready to get out there and play.



(On what stands out on film regarding Kentucky's offense)

They'll do a lot of misdirection, and they have athletes all over the field. Obviously at the receiver spot, running back and quarterback spot. Just a bunch of athletes in a pretty good offense.



(On Louisville's recent success in stopping the run)

That's just staying locked man throughout the week. It's the preparation that, eventually, we get the results of stopping the run. We emphasize that all week. We want a team to rush to a certain amount of yards, and sometimes we get that, sometimes we don't. We do a pretty good job of stopping the run.



(On the growth of ILBs Dorian Jones, K.J. Cloyd and Jaylin Alderman)

They've grown tremendously. It's really night and day from what they've done. Those guys, they come in and work every day, and they work hard. I said in the preseason that all those guys have the chance to be really great, and they're doing some good stuff. I can't wait to see how their career unfolds.



(On how he communicates the younger guys what the rivalry is about)

We did today in team meetings, just given a little history on the rivalry, just so the younger guys will know what's at stake. I think they understand that that, and they'll see whenever the game gets started.



Just keep it in simple form. It's a big game that you want to win. It's for bragging rights, and for the city of Louisville.

(On if there's a little more to it after 2019)

Oh, absolutely. 100 percent.

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

(On the challenges that the Kentucky offense presents)

Anytime you got a running game, as well as a play action passing game they have this, as lethal as it is, that gives you problems. Because if you sit down, you're trying to stop the run. Boom! Over the top. If you're trying to play pass, Boom! They hand it off to Chris (Rodriguez) or (Kavosiey) Smoke, or even Will (Levis). He's able yo carry the football as well. They do a good job of keeping the balance, and presenting multiple problems that we got to make sure we're ready for



(On what stands out about the Kentucky offensive line)

They're just big guys, and they move really well. When you have big human beings that move well, can pass protect as well as run block, and be as physical as they are, they present some problems for every defensive line that they go against. We got to do a great job of playing great technique, being physical as well, and being able to hold our point of attack.



(On the importance of stopping the run early against Kentucky)

That's every week. You got to be able to stop the run. If you're not able to stop run, you open up the floodgates for them to continue to run the rock. We got to do a great job of being gap disciplined, great eye control, as well as tackle. Last time we played those guys, we didn't tackle well at all. That's one thing we got to do a really good job of this week.



(On what makes him confident that they can contain the run game this time around, compared to the 2019 loss)

I think we've shown it this year, being able to - we've been better since 2019, for sure. Had a lot of growing pains from the early part of '19, to even right now. But we've grown. From taking a team in 2018 that was given up over 45 points a game, and right now we're 24 points a game. That's 20 points less since we've gotten here, which I think it's pretty solid. I think everybody's understanding the scheme of the defense a little bit better, and we're tackling a lot better. Getting some guys in here that love the game, for sure, and then are playing it the right way.



(On the key to their recent success stopping the run, is it scheme or guys fitting gaps and making tackles?)

I think it's a little bit of both. You just try to figure out what are they good at? You got to make sure that those are the things that you stop, and they may have some counters off of it. But you just got to rely on your keys and your techniques to be able to match what they do, that there's something that you hadn't seen. I think the guys are tackling well and getting downhill, and I think that's the big difference. We're tackling well, and hopefully gonna continue that trend this weekend.



(On how he has seen their mindset change as the season has progressed)

I said it last week, I said it the week before, I said if after wins and losses. If you would be in this building, and you see these guys practice, it's like we're a 9-2 team. Every single day, they're getting after it, they love coming to practice, giving great effort, they're studying extra. Their mindset in things hasn't changed. But of course, anytime you're going through a rivalry week, that heightens it a little bit more, for sure. Guys want to give a little extra in meeting times, and things of that nature. I think our attitude and effort has been phenomenal this whole season. I look forward to continuing that over these next couple of games.



(On how big of an emphasis turnovers have been in practice, with Kentucky's struggles in that department)

It's very critical. I think the team that wins the turnover margin, and play a really good, disciplined football game, will be the team that that comes out victorious this weekend. Hopefully we can allow our offense more opportunities to be able to put points on the board by getting turnovers. If we can do that, I think that it'll be a good day for the Cards.



(On game planning against Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson)

If you look at our offensive over the last couple of years, you think back to '19 and '20 when we had Tutu Atwell, it's a lot similar. You think of it just kind of how Boston College uses Zay Flowers. You got to know where he is, and you got to do a good job of staying on top, and being able to tackle him, and gang tackle him on screens, and things of that nature. It is challenging, but I think our guys are up for the challenge, and hopefully we can show that on Saturday.



(On how much he has learned about the rivalry since 2019)

I can say that it is very, very similar up there to the rivalry that I was involved with, playing and coaching as well, with the Egg Bowl. The Ole Miss and Mississippi State rivalry. Didn't know the extent of it as well, but most definitely know it a whole lot better now. I think we're ready for the challenge, and I know the other team is as well. So we'll see what happens on Saturday night.'

(Photo of C.J. Avery: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter