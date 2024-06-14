Louisville's Best Opposing Player for Each Game in 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Football is the ultimate team sport. Unlike many other sports where one person can single-handedly take over a game, football requires all 11 players on the field to be on the same page at all times, otherwise the team as a whole is very likely to fall apart.
That being said, there are obviously individual players who can greatly influence the outcome of a game. This upcoming season, Louisville is certainly going to face their fair share of All-ACC players, All-American candidates and future NFL Draft picks.
With that in mind, Louisville Report is identifying the best player on each of their 12 games for the upcoming 2024 season.
Austin Peay (Saturday, Aug. 31)
Best Player: Defensive Tackle J'Vian McCray
Austin Peay experienced an insane amount of roster turnover after head coach Scott Walden left for UTEP, so McCray almost wins this designation by default. He collected 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season, as well as 24 total tackles and three pass breakups.
Jacksonville State (Saturday, Sept. 7)
Best Player: Offensive Guard Clay Webb
Louisville should win this game fairly handily despite Jacksonville State's success last season in year one with Conference USA. That being said, if the Gamecocks have any chance to win, it'll likely be because Webb was able to help set the tone in the trenches. In 848 blocking snaps last season, he allowed just two total quarterback pressures. Not only did it earn him a Pro Football Focus grade of 87.4, but he was recently named a Third-Team Preseason All-American by Phil Steele.
Georgia Tech (Saturday, Sept. 21)
Best Player: Quarterback Haynes King
The Cardinals saw first-hand last season just how good King can be, as he is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the ACC. Coming over to Georgia Tech after spending the first three years with Texas A&M, he completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns to 16 interceptions, while aslo rushing for 737 yards and 10 scores. If King can cut down on his turnovers, the gunslinger could help elevate the Yellow Jackets even further.
at Notre Dame (Saturday, Sept. 28)
Best Player: Safety Xavier Watts
Notre Dame is absolutely loaded with talent, but their top playmaker is undoubtedly Watts. Last season for the Fighting Irish, the safety led the nation in interceptions with seven, while also tallying 52 tackles, 3.0 for loss, half a sack and four pass breakups. Not only was he deemed a unanimous All-American, but he won the Bronco Nagurski Trophy - which is awarded to the top defensive player in college football. He's someone to watch out for at all times.
SMU (Saturday, Oct. 5)
Best Player: Defensive End Elijah Roberts
SMU is a dark horse in the ACC Championship race, mostly because of the amount of talent they return from a team that went 11-3 and won the American. On defense, Roberts leads the pack here, coming off of a season where he collected 37 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Second-Team All-AAC edge rusher's TFL mark ranked just outside the top-50 nationally, while he finished tied for ninth in sacks.
at Virginia (Saturday, Oct. 12)
Best Player: Safety Jonas Sanker
Virginia doesn't have a lot going for them right now, but one of the few bright spots on the team is Sanker. The safety earned First-Team All-ACC honors last season, collecting 107 tackles and a league-best 73 solo tackles, along with the third-most pass breakups in the ACC with 11. He's an extremely tough player to make a play against.
Miami (Saturday, Oct. 19)
Best Player: Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa
Between the players they returned and the ones they brought in through the portal, Miami is teeming with talent. While QB Cam Ward has a case here, it's hard to deny Mauigoa's impact. His 18.0 tackles for loss tied for the ninth-most in the nation, while ha also collected 82 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He's a force to be reckoned with against the run.
at Boston College (Friday, Oct. 25)
Best Player: Offensive Tackle Ozzy Trapilo
Boston College's offensive line (and team in general) took a big step forward last season, and Trapilo's performance is a big reason why. In 764 blocking snaps, he not only didn't allow a single sack, but gave up just 11 total quarterback pressures all season long. He, and the rest of a resurgent BC line, will present a challenge to the Louisville front seven.
at Clemson (Saturday, Nov. 2)
Best Player: Linebacker Barrett Carter
Clemson has churned out NFL Draft picks on the defensive side of the ball under Dabo Swinney, and being able to keep Carter for one more year was a big development for the Tigers. While his numbers did dip some from his sophomore season in 2022, the linebacker was still able to compile 62 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups. On a defense littered with talent, he is their leader.
at Stanford (Saturday, Nov. 16)
Best Player: Wide Receiver Elic Ayomanor
Stanford was one of the worst power conference teams in college football last season, but it's undeniable that they have a star in Ayomanor. In his first on-field season, he snagged 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns to lead the team in all categories by a landslide. This included 13 catches for 294 yards and three scores vs. Colorado while matched up with First-Team All-American Travis Hunter.
Pitt (Saturday, Nov. 23)
Best Player: Safety Donovan McMillon
Pitt might currently be on the downswing as a whole, but the Panthers still have some studs on defense, and McMillon is their headliner. In his first year with Pitt after transferring from Florida, the safety led the Panthers with 105 tackles, while also collecting a forced fumble. He might not be a massive force in coverage, but he is a bonefide asset in the front seven.
at Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 30)
Best Player: Defensive Tackle Deone Walker
There's a good reason why Walker is already generating early first round buzz for next year's NFL Draft. He was one of the best interior lineman in the SEC last season, posting 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and eight QB hurries - all of which led the Wildcats. If Louisville is to snap their losing streak in the series, he is someone that has to be accounted for at all times.
