Two Cardinals Receive Invitations to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The wide receiver room for the Louisville football program will have a noticeable presence at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine when it kicks off later this month.

On Wednesday, the NFL released the list of the 319 prospects that will make their way to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. for the combine, and two Cardinals were amongst those who received invitations.

Louisville's top two wide receivers from the 2025 season, Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy, were the Cards that were lucky enough to be invited to perform in front of scouts for all 32 NFL teams.

Two former UofL transfers, Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks and Wisconsin edge rusher Mason Reiger, also received invites.

Despite missing the final two games of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL suffered at SMU, Bell had a fantastic final season at the college level, and still earned First-Team All-ACC honors. Starting the first 11 games, the 6-foot-2 and 220 pound outside receiver logged 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns.

Bell made steady improvements each year in college. Starting all 13 games in 2024, the Yazoo City, Miss. native caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Ja'Corey Brooks. 2023 was his breakout season, one where he caught 29 passes for 407 yards and two scores.

In his collegiate career, all of which was been spent at Louisville, Bell has 151 receptions for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns. The reception total is good for 12th all-time program history, while the yardage total comes in at 13th.

Lacy started all 13 games, catching 60 passes for 635 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Bell. He was also one of the most electric return men in college football this season, returning 25 punts for 454 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 12 kickoffs for 251 yards. He was named a FWAA Second-Team All-American as a return specialist, a finalist for both the Jet Award and Paul Hornung Award, as well as a Third-Team All-ACC selection at all-purpose back.

The Mobile, Ala native joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from South Alabama, but suffered a broken collarbone on the final day of fall camp, causing him to miss the Cardinals' first three games of the 2024 season. When he returned to action, after playing four games, Lacy decided to preserve his redshirt and opt out for the remainder of the season - but later played in the Sun Bowl vs. Washington.

In his five games played last season, Lacy caught 18 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, and five kick returns for 191 yards - including a 100-yard return for a touchdown against Miami. During the 2023 season with South Alabama, he caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth.

Lacy also had a productive 2022 campaign with the Jaguars, logging 64 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. In four years with South Alabama, he caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns; while also rushing 31 times for 140 yards.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine starts on February 23 and lasts through March 2. Coverage from the combine, as well as it's various activities, will air on the NFL Network.

