Louisville Football Receives Favorable Odds to Win ACC

Despite a losing record in 2020, BetOnline.ag is bullish on the Cardinals in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Trevor Lawrence, CJ Avery, Jared Goldwire: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 college football season might be roughly four months away, but that hasn't stopped gambling sites from releasing preliminary conference championship odds. BetOnline.ag is one such site, recently releasing their odds to win the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship:

ACC - Odds to Win Conference

Clemson - 1/8
North Carolina - 15/2
Miami (FL) - 8/1
Florida State - 25/1
Louisville - 33/1
Virginia Tech - 33/1
Wake Forest - 33/1
Pittsburgh - 40/1
Boston College - 50/1
Georgia Tech - 50/1
NC State - 50/1
Virginia - 50/1
Duke - 200/1
Syracuse - 200/1

That's right. Despite finishing the 2020 campaign with just a 4-7 record, as well as 3-6 in the ACC, BetOnline.ag has given Louisville the fifth-best odds to win the conference - tied with Virginia Tech and Wake Forest at 33 to 1.

As it pertains to strictly the Atlantic Division, the Cardinals have the third-best odds. Predictably, they trail behind 2020 national runner-up Clemson, who is the favorite to win the ACC at 1 to 8 odds, as well as Florida State who has 25 to 1 odds.

Based on current odds, we are mostly likely to see an ACC Championship matchup pitting Clemson against North Carolina, who currently has 15 to 2 odds. The Tigers have won six consecutive ACC title games, and seven total head coach Dabo Swinney.

