Braden Smith Could Be UofL's 2020 Breakout Offensive Weapon

Heading into next season, the University of Louisville football program will have retained many of their key offensive threats from 2019. Leading rusher Javian Hawkins is back, as well as leading receiver Tutu Atwell, as they were the first UofL 1,000 yard rusher/receiver duo in 20 years.

Quarterback Micale Cunningham, who would have had the second-highest quarterback efficiency in the country had he qualified, will also be returning to the Derby City. As well backup running back Hassan Hall, tight end Marshon Ford, and receivers Dez Fitzpatrick & Seth Dawkins.

With the Cards returning much of their firepower, it's difficult to identify a potential breakout candidate on the offensive side of the ball. However halfway through spring ball, there seems to already be someone turning heads in practice.

JUCO transfer wide receiver Braden Smith.

"I like Braden a lot. He's been showing really good things so far," redshirt senior receiver Dez Fitzpatrick said. "Obviously he's got to continue to work on his play since he's a new guy and doesn't know the playbook that well. But once he learns his plays and starts playing up to speed, I feel like he's going to be a breakout guy."

Originally a walk on at Mississippi State, Smith decided to go the JUCO route following his lone year in Starkville. In two years down at Northwest Mississippi Community College, he averaged 60 yards & 4.4 receptions per game. Over the course of 21 games played, he hauled in 17 touchdowns and eclipsed the 100 yard reception mark five times with career high of 164 in his penultimate game as a Ranger.

"Braden has probably been the biggest splash of the guys who are new here," wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer said. "He's done a lot of good things early and shown a lot of body quickness."

With his speed & agility, naturally he falls right into the slot receiver category, and right behind junior Tutu Atwell on the depth chart. But he hasn't been exclusively playing in the slot during spring ball according to Coach Brewer.

"He's been able to help us in some spots playing multiple positions," he said. "That's a guy behind Tutu, but he also plays the Z receiver spot."

Smith's versatility didn't come as a surprise, as Brewer had known about it long before he set foot on campus. He was a quarterback in high school much like Atwell was, and Brewer noted that while "he didn't throw it as well as Tutu, he ran that well."

While a walk-on at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs did not run an offense that was "conducive for him" and did not utilize the slot very much. Once he got to NMCC, where Brewer was the head coach in 1995, he got to show off his skill set as a kick returner, slot receiver and outside receiver.

He also highlighted a couple other receivers that could potentially break onto the scene in 2020. He loves how big of a target that Christian Fitzpatrick is, and says he will be a mismatch for guys once he learns how use his body and his skill set. Corey Reed has also "shown some things" despite not being in as many scrimmage situations.

Whether it is Smith, Fitzpatrick or Reed, the notion seems to be that at least one pass catcher will have a breakout 2020. Considering how lethal UofL's offense was a season ago, it only makes them that much more dynamic.

