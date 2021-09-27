Louisville WR Braden Smith Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

The redshirt junior for the Cardinals tore 'some ligaments' in his left knee in Saturday's win over Florida State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Braden Smith will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after tearing 'some ligaments' in his left knee in Saturday's game vs. Florida State, head coach Scott Satterfield announced Monday.

With 2:11 left in the second quarter of the Cardinals' 31-23 win against the Seminoles, Smith hauled in a six-yard pass to covert a 3rd and 3, but was tackled awkwardly around the knees, causing his left leg to buckle backwards.

The sophomore had to be helped off the field by a pair of trainers, and was eventually carted off with a towel over his head. He returned to the sideline later in the game, but was wearing a boot. He finished the game with four receptions for 32 yards.

This is the second major injury to hit the Cardinals in their last two games. Inside linebacker Monty Montgomery went down late in the fourth quarter of Louisville's week three 42-35 win against UCF, and it was announced prior to kickoff vs. FSU that he had suffered a torn right ACL.

Since arriving from Northwest Mississippi Community College prior to the 2020 season, Smith has been a consistent piece in Louisville's wide receiver room. The Flowood, Miss. native and JUCO transfer finished third on the team with 27 receptions for 370 yards last year, and had 11 for 68 through four games this season prior to his injury.

Redshirt senior Josh Johnson - who has 13 receptions for 107 yards on the season - has been elevated to a starter's role for Louisville's next game at Wake Forest. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST, and will be televised on your Regional Sports Network.

(Photo of Braden Smith: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

