Watch: Deion Branch, Caullin Lacy Talk Louisville's Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is heading into the home stretch. With the calendar about to flip to April, the Cardinals are entering the fourth of their five-week set of spring practices.
One area of the field that is expected to be a strength of the Cardinals in 2025 is their group of wide receivers. Not only do they bring back one of the best receiver tandems in the ACC in Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy, the rest of the position behind them has performed well so far this spring.
"It's going pretty good," wide receivers coach Deion Branch said of spring practice. "Super fast tempo, the pace is going. But I'm truly enjoying every opportunity with these young men, taking everything in, just seeing things from a different side, on the coach's side I get to put my hat on, instead of being a player for many years. Then also being the player development guy, and being just around the guys and kind of speaking to them about the game. Now, I actually have to inject myself (into the mix)."
Following Monday's practice, Branch and Lacy took time to meet with the media. They discussed spring practice up to this point, Branch's transition from his Director of Player Development role, the wide receiver room as a whole, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Wide Receivers Coach Deion Branch
Wide Receiver Caullin Lacy
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Deion Branch: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky