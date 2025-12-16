Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Tennessee | Game 11
In this story:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Another ranked matchup for the Louisville men's basketball program is here. On the heels of capturing a decisive win against Memphis, the Cardinals are back on the road, traveling down to Rocky Top for the second leg of a home-and-home series against Tennessee.
In their last time out against Memphis, Louisville shot the absolute lights out, eventually winning 99-73 in a game that didn't even look that close. The Cardinals went 18-of-35 on three point attempts, shot 55.6 percent overall from the field, and assisted on 24 of their 30 made field goals.
Six Cardinals wound up finishing in double figures scoring, led by 17 points from Ryan Conwell, who was one of six players to hit multiple threes against the Tigers. It was the first such instance since a 114-82 win at Western Kentucky on Dec. 22, 2010, and just the second time in program history overall.
As for Tennessee, they have run into a bit of a rough patch as of late. Year 11 under head coach Rick Barnes started 7-0, which included an upset win over Houston in the Players Era Festival. However, the Vols head into their matchup against Louisville having lost three in a row, falling to Kansas, Syracuse and most recently Illinois.
Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (9-1, 0-0 ACC) at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3, 0-0 SEC) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via University of Tennessee Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic