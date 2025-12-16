Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Tennessee | Game 11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Another ranked matchup for the Louisville men's basketball program is here. On the heels of capturing a decisive win against Memphis, the Cardinals are back on the road, traveling down to Rocky Top for the second leg of a home-and-home series against Tennessee.

In their last time out against Memphis, Louisville shot the absolute lights out, eventually winning 99-73 in a game that didn't even look that close. The Cardinals went 18-of-35 on three point attempts, shot 55.6 percent overall from the field, and assisted on 24 of their 30 made field goals.

Six Cardinals wound up finishing in double figures scoring, led by 17 points from Ryan Conwell, who was one of six players to hit multiple threes against the Tigers. It was the first such instance since a 114-82 win at Western Kentucky on Dec. 22, 2010, and just the second time in program history overall.

As for Tennessee, they have run into a bit of a rough patch as of late. Year 11 under head coach Rick Barnes started 7-0, which included an upset win over Houston in the Players Era Festival. However, the Vols head into their matchup against Louisville having lost three in a row, falling to Kansas, Syracuse and most recently Illinois.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

(Photo via University of Tennessee Athletics)

