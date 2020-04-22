Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Isaiah Brevard

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top ten for Class of 2021 wide receiver Isaiah Brevard, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

The Cardinals have their fair share of household college football names that they are going up against to land Brevard. Also making the cut was Florida State, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Memphis and Kentucky.

A four-star prospect out of Southaven, Brevard is the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi, the No. 17 wide receiver in the country and the 114th ranked prospect in the Class of 2021 (Rivals).

When you have a six-foot-four, 190-pound frame like Brevard does, it gives you certain advantages as a receiver that he takes complete control of. Using both his height and athleticism, he is able to high-point the football with ease on long shots down the field. For a bigger receiver, he has a surprising amount of speed and agility and is able to both outrun receivers and maneuver around defenders on short throws for solid runs after the catch.

Scott Satterfield and the rest of the coaching staff have been recruiting the wide receiver position hard in this cycle, as Brevard is one of 34 uncommitted receivers to earn a scholarship offer from Louisville. Being a Mississippi native, it's unsurprising that both Rivals and 247Sports are both projecting him to be an Ole Miss commit, but we'll see how this recruitment unfolds over the summer.

