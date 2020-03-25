Carolina Panthers Officially Announce Signing of Teddy Bridgewater

After it was reported that he signed a three-year, $63 million contract with Carolina, Teddy Bridgewater is officially a Panther, the team announced Wednesday. The former University of Louisville quarterback played the last two seasons for the New Orleans Saints.

The 27-year-old quarterback agreed to a deal that guarantees $33 million.

Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter in 2019, competing 67.9% of his throws for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bridgewater was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and spent his first three seasons in the NFC North. Bridgewater led Minnesota to an 11-5 record in 2015, reaching the postseason and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

After throwing for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, Bridgewater suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg in August 2016. He missed the entirety of the 2016 season, but returned for one appearance in 2017.

Bridgewater played three seasons at Louisville from 2011-13 under former head coach Charlie Strong. He was named Big East Conference's Rookie of the Year and selected as a freshman All-American by various media outlets after throwing for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first year of collegiate football.

Bridgewater led Louisville to an 11-2 season that ended with a victory over Florida in the Sugar Bowl as a sophomore. He threw for 3,718 yards and 27 touchdowns.

In his final year at Louisville, Bridgewater completed 71% of his throws for 3,970 yards and 31 touchdowns as the Cardinals went 12-1 and won the Russell Athletic Bowl over Miami.