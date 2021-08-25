Broncos Name Teddy Bridgewater Starting Quarterback

The former Louisville quarterback will begin the 2021 season as the Denver Broncos’ starter, beating out Drew Lock.

DENVER - The quarterback competition in Denver is now over, and former Louisville star Teddy Bridgewater has been handed the keys to the offense.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that the 28-year-old Bridgewater had been named the starting quarterback moving forward, the organization announced.

Since arriving in Denver earlier this year, Bridgewater had been in a hotly contested battle with incumbent starter Drew Lock. in two preseason games against the Seahawks and Vikings, Bridgewater completed completed 16-of-19 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, while Lock was 14-of-21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Bridgewater was traded to the Broncos from the Panthers in April after spending just once year in Charlotte. He signed a three-year, $63 million contract last offseason, then went onto complete 69.1% of his pass attempts for 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also throw 11 interceptions and fumble six times. The organization then traded for former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold before dealing Bridgewater.

The Miami native had spent the previous two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as a backup to Drew Brees. When Brees went down with an injury in 2019, he went 5-0 as a starter and completed 67.9% of his throws for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Minnesota, as the Vikings selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

After throwing for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, Bridgewater suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg in August 2016. He missed the entirety of the 2016 season, but returned for one appearance in 2017.

In 39 career games with Louisville from 2011 to 2013, Bridgewater completed 68.4% of his passes for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions. He led the Cardinals to a 30-9 record, including wins in the Sugar Bowl over Florida his sophomore year and in the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami as a junior.

(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Joe Nicholson - USA TODAY Sports)

