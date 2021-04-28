Carolina Panthers Trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos

The former Louisville quarterback is on the move after just one season in Charlotte.

(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - Former Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a new home. Ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers traded the seven-year veteran to the Denver Broncos for a 2021 sixth round pick, the organization announced Wednesday.

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract last offseason, and had an up and down lone season in Charlotte. He completed 69.1% of his pass attempts for 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also threw 11 interceptions and fumbled six times. The organization traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold earlier this month.

The Miami native had spent the previous two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as a backup to Drew Brees. When Brees went down with an injury in 2019, he went 5-0 as a starter and completed 67.9% of his throws for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Minnesota, as the Vikings selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

After throwing for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, Bridgewater suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg in August 2016. He missed the entirety of the 2016 season, but returned for one appearance in 2017.

In 39 career games from 2011 to 2013, Bridgewater completed 68.4% of his passes for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions. He led the Cardinals to a 30-9 record, including wins in the Sugar Bowl over Florida his sophomore year and in the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami as a junior.

