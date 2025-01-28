'26 QB Briggs Cherry Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has officially landed their quarterback in the Class of 2026.
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School signal caller Briggs Cherry announced Tuesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Louisville was heavily invested in the recruitment of Cherry, who also held offers from Syracuse, Pitt, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and others. The Cardinals offered him a few months after Jeff Brohm took over as the head coach, and Cherry had taken multiple visits to campus. Brohm and several members of his staff paid Cherry an in-home visit just last week.
"The reason I chose Louisville over all my other options was just because it felt like home," Cherry told 247Sports. "Also, I believe I can go in my freshman year and make an impact. It's also only about four hours from my house, meaning my family can make the games without traveling the country."
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback ranks as high as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the No. 24 quarterback in the nation, according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 711th-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026.
Cherry is coming off of a prolific and efficient junior campaign for the Baylor School. He completed 69 percent of his pass attempts, throwing for 31 touchdowns and 2,718 yards with just three interceptions. He helped guide the Red Raiders, who were the Division II Class 3A State runner-up, to a 12-1 overall record.
Cherry is now the sixth commitment in Louisville's 2026 class. He joins Chiefland (Fla.) HS edge rusher Jon Adams, Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart, Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson, Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz, Galloway (Oh.) Westland two-way prospect Emoni Smith.
(Photo of Briggs Cherry: Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
