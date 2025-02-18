Watch: Jeff Brohm, Deion Branch, Louisville Players Provide Team Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be just over a month into the offseason, but preparation for the 2025 college football season is operating at full steam ahead.
In just a couple weeks, Louisville is set to kick off their third spring ball under head coach Jeff Brohm. The first open practice is set for Mar. 3, with spring practice concluding on Apr. 11 with the annual spring game.
"We're definitely excited to get around our new football team, and get spring practice started here in a couple weeks," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "Right now, the guys are in winter workouts. They're working out well, and we're able to do some things with them on the field, and the workouts kind of see what we have with the with the new roster."
Like everyone else in the sport, Louisville's roster for the 2025 season will look a little different, as they return just 12 starters from their 2024 team that went 9-4. However, the Cardinals took full advantage of the portal, bringing in 21 total transfers, with many of them being impact playmakers - such as USC QB Miller Moss and Coastal Carolina DE Clev Lubin.
"I think all the new additions, to this point, we've been excited about," Brohm added. "I think they'll contribute and do a good job for us. Now it's about getting up to speed on the package, and how we work, and some corrections we're going to make along the way to try to improve and get better as a football team. But I like the make up of the guys."
On Tuesday, Brohm, new wide receivers coach Deion Branch, quarterback Miller Moss and STAR Antonio Watts took time to meet with the media. They discussed the various additions to the team, how winter workouts have progress, how the team as a whole has gelled together, Branch's hiring, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Wide Receivers Coach Deion Branch
Quarterback Miller Moss
Linebacker/Safety Antonio Watts
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
