Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks Early Signing Period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wednesday was a big day for the Louisville football program. It marked the first day of the annual Early Signing Period, and the Cardinals were incredibly active when it came to securing National Letters of Intent from their Class of 2023 commits.

In all, Louisville signed 17 players to join the fold for next season. This included five Division I transfers, two of which committed and signed to play for the Cardinals that day, plus a high school prospect who also pulled the trigger Wednesday.

"We're definitely excited about this year's recruiting class," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We feel like that we got a great group of young men that want to be here and be difference makers, and we want to help this football team win. We're excited to have all of them."

It wasn't easy for Louisville to retain as many of the recruits that they did. Brohm has only been at his position for, officially, a little less than two weeks, and had a limited amount of staffers to help him after several opted to depart the program following Scott Satterfield's move to Cincinnati.

"Those guys worked really hard," Brohm said. "All of our assistant coaches, (recruiting coordinators) Pete Nochta and John Herron, those guys did a really good job. We did our part to try to add pieces to the puzzle, but we felt good about the commitments that we had. It was about just trying to get to know them, and them know us, and make sure they feel comfortable."

Below is Brohm's full presser regarding the early signing period:

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

