Jeff Brohm Excited for Potential of Louisville's Returning Players
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2024 season, the Louisville football program certainly isn't short on quality experience.
The Cardinals return several impact playmakers from their 2023 campaign in which they went 10-4 under first year head coach Jeff Brohm, such as defensive end Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley. Additionally, Louisville combined the crop of returners with a transfer portal class that ranks as the No. 1 in all of college football by On3.
While Brohm is excited about the potential with his top-ranked portal class, he's most excited about the players who are coming back for a second season under his guidance. The Cardinals are bringing back 15 players who made at least five starts last season, as well as 27 lettermen overall.
He believes that with these players having another year in their respective systems, it will allow them to flourish in 2024 since there will not be an on-field learning curve.
"Without question, the guys that are here for the second year, we've seen progress," he said during the program's annual media day. "There's a handful of them that are noticeable, and have showed signs they're going to make really good strides this year. I'll certainly hope that what we're seeing carries over the game, because I do think people that have been here their second year could do a good job."
While Gillotte and Riley - two All-American candidates - are the most noteworthy of Louisville's returners from year one of the Jeff Brohm era, the Cardinals have plenty of others coming back that are sure to be impactful this upcoming season.
Offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez and safety Devin Neal, both of whom were named Third-Team All-ACC, are returning. So is the Cardinals' leading tackler in linebacker T.J. Quinn. Projected starters such as wide receiver Chris Bell, running back Maurice Turner and defensive tackle Dezmond Tell are also running it back.
"I feel very comfortable," Neal said during media day. "I'm still trying to get one percent better each day. Just working on body mechanics, my headspace as far as knowing what other guys are doing, and just talking pre snap - because that's the biggest thing with defense. I feel like you need everybody on the same page, that's how a defense just goes lights out. I feel like it's gonna be a great second year."
The players aren't the only ones who are more comfortable heading into year two under Brohm. With having so many players possess a deep under standing of both the offensive and defensive schemes, it will in turn allow offensive coordinator Brian Brohm and co-defensive coordinators Ron English and Mark Hagen to open up the playbook a bit. Both side of the ball should have more calls at their disposal.
"I feel like coach just feels confident to use any play call in the book," Gonzalez said during media day. "It's on us as an offense to go out there and execute it. So it's whatever coach calls up, and we go out there and we do it.
Put together the returners with the 27 D1 transfers that Louisville has on their roster, and Brohm loves the amount of in-game experience and production that his team has.
"I do like the fact that we have some veterans on our team," he said. "I think it's important to have guys that have experience, that have played football, have gone through the ups and downs and been able to handle adversity. They understand what it really takes to win at a high level in college football. I think we have that.
"There are guys who are willing to learn and mature and go out with a bang. We love having them on our team, and I think we have quite a few of those. Even if they're newcomers, I still think they can do a really good job for us."
Louisville will kick off their 2024 season against Austin Peay on Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Devin Neal: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
