Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Talk Spring Game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following over a month's worth of spring practice sessions, the Louisville football program's annual spring game made its return on Friday night.
The Cardinals gathered at L&N Stadium for the third spring game of the Jeff Brohm era, and put on display to the fans in attendance the progress that they have made over the course of spring ball.
"It was a good effort by our guys today," head coach Jeff Brohm said after the spring game. "I think for the most part, we've had a good camp. We understand it's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication, and guys working really hard - since there are a lot of new faces - to make sure that we know exactly what to do and how to do it, and that we can just play as fast as we can without making a lot of mistakes.
"For the most part, we've gotten better at certain things. There's still some things we need to clean up. They continue to show up sporadically, so it's good to get it on film. It's good to get it on film in a game-like situation, where we can study it and find ways to get better. That's his players and coaches."
The format of the spring game was different than just splitting the roster in two, as it pit the entire offense against the entire defense. Normal scoring rules applied for the offense, with the defense earning two points for each stop, three points for a three-and-out or fourth down stop, five points for a turnover and then seven points for a turnover returned for a touchdown. The offense wound up with a 32-24 win over the defense.
Even with the starters not seeing a lot of run and several players out due to injuries, there were still plenty of big time plays made. Quarterback Miller Moss went 18-for-26 for 208 yards and an interception, but also threw a pick to Rodney Johnson Jr. Duke Watson ran for 67 yards and a score, while Caullin Lacy caught six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
After the spring game, Brohm, Moss and Johnson took time to meet with the media. They discussed spring ball as a whole, their respective performances in the spring game, getting ready for the upcoming 2025 season overall, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
CB Rodney Johnson Jr. and QB Miller Moss
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
