Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Talk Spring Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A month after officially kicking off spring ball, the Louisville football program put a bow on it on Friday night.

The Cardinals gathered at L&N Stadium for the fourth spring game of the Jeff Brohm era, and put on display to the fans in attendance the progress that they have made over the course of 15 spring practice sessions.

"I think overall, it was a good spring game. We got a lot out of it. Certain guys stood out may play. I think the more we played, some guys got a little more comfortable. A lot of new pieces in there, so without question there's a ton of work to be done. I think we know that. Sharpening things up, fine tuning who our starters are going to be, who their backups are going to be, and how much can they play. I think overall, we realize that the potential is there, but a whole lot of work ahead."

Like the last couple years, the format of the spring game was not simply splitting the roster in two, as it pit the entire offense against the entire defense. Normal scoring rules applied for the offense, with the defense earning two points for each stop, three points for a three-and-out or fourth down stop, five points for a turnover and then seven points for a turnover returned for a touchdown.

The starting unit didn't see a ton of run and several players were out due to injuries, but there were still plenty of big time plays made. The offense pulled away late to capture a 43-24 victory over the defense.

"I definitely think we've made good progression as the spring has gone on," defensive end Clev Lubin said. "Obviously, once it started, things were a little shaky, but I think people have really started to find their groove, started to find their niche. Whether it's the defense or offense, I think we're trying to starting to turn that tide going into the summer, and that's really what you want in spring ball."

After the spring game, Brohm, wide receiver Lawayne McCoy, defensive end Clev Lubin and safety Koen Entringer took time to meet with the media. They discussed spring ball as a whole, their respective performances in the spring game, getting ready for the upcoming 2026 season overall, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Wide Receiver Lawayne McCoy

Defensive End Clev Lubin

Safety Koen Entringer

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)